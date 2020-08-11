IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: August 11, 2020

Don’t miss a brand-new episode of IMPACT! this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch.

Willie Mack Seeks Revenge for Rich Swann

Last week, Rich Swann made an emotional announcement that due to recent attacks from Eric Young, he is being forced to retire from professional wrestling. As the locker room emptied to show appreciation for Swann, Young took the opportunity to deliver yet another heinous assault. Now, Rich Swann’s best friend, Willie Mack is out for revenge when he meets Eric Young in singles action this Tuesday on IMPACT!

Eddie Edwards’ Open Challenge Continues

So far, Eddie Edwards is two for two in his series of World Title open challenges, defeating the likes of Trey Miguel and Sami Callihan. As another episode of IMPACT! approaches, another challenger prepares for their World Title opportunity. Who will be next to answer the call for a shot at the IMPACT World Title and will Eddie Edwards’ luck eventually run out?

The Knockouts Go Extreme

One of the most heated rivalries in the Knockouts division will have its next chapter written when Havok and Nevaeh battle Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz in a No Disqualification match this Tuesday night. A match with no rules can only guarantee one thing – absolute chaos. If you thought these Knockouts were already dangerous, imagine what they will do to each other with a weapon in their hands.

The Virtuosa Makes a Deal with The Crown Jewel

At night two of Emergence on August 25, Deonna Purrazzo is set to defend her Knockouts Championship against Jordynne Grace in a highly-anticipated rematch. However, Kimber Lee has struck a deal with the Virtuosa – if she’s able to eliminate Grace this Tuesday on IMPACT!, she will replace her in the upcoming Knockouts Title match. Will The Crown Jewel’s devious plan come to fruition or will Thicc Mama Pump steamroll her way to Emergence?

Madison Rayne Welcomes RVD & Katie Forbes to Locker Room Talk

On the next thrilling edition of Locker Room Talk, Madison Rayne will be joined by RVD and Katie Forbes. Last week, RVD delivered a blindside attack on Sami Callihan after he sabotaged Katie’s big photo reveal. The attack lead to Callihan being at less than 100% ahead of his World Title opportunity against Eddie Edwards. What will IMPACT’s hottest couple have to say about their actions? Madison Rayne gets to the bottom of it on Locker Room Talk.

What Will Happen Next at Wrestle House?

Amazing characters, emotional drama and incredible action are what make Wrestle House the hottest new reality show on television. As Rosemary prepares to keep them there for “as long as it takes”, you never know when Tommy Dreamer may show up for “match time!”. What will happen next at Wrestle House? Tune in to IMPACT! this Tuesday to find out.