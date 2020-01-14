IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: January 14, 2020

Now that Hard To Kill is in the rear view mirror, what will happen next on IMPACT? The action continues this Tuesday at 8/7c with a new episode on AXS TV and Twitch. Here’s what’s coming your way:

Tessa Blanchard is IMPACT World Champion

Tessa Blanchard made history at Hard To Kill by defeating Sami Callihan and becoming the first woman to hold the IMPACT World Championship. After the pay-per-view went off the air, Tessa celebrated this huge accomplishment in the middle of the ring. This Tuesday on IMPACT!, you will get to see that bonus footage for yourself. Plus, witness the first sit-down interview with the new World Champion as she talks about her history-making moment.

Johnny Swinger Locks Up With Joey Ryan

Recently on IMPACT!, Joey Ryan was summoned to wrestler’s court at the hands of Johnny Swinger. Ever since then, Joey has been thwarting Swinger’s attempts to continue embarrassing him. But now, Swinger will have the ultimate opportunity to do just that when he steps into the ring with Joey this Tuesday on IMPACT!. Will Swinger accomplish what he’s set out to do or will Joey have the last laugh?

Four Way Mayhem Comes to IMPACT!

Four of IMPACT Wrestling’s hottest stars in Moose, Fallah Bahh, Ace Austin and Eddie Edwards collide in a chaotic four-way match this Tuesday on IMPACT!. Things are sure to get extreme in this match from Philadelphia, presented by House of Hardcore. Moose, X-Division Champion Ace Austin and Eddie Edwards are all coming off wins last Sunday at Hard To Kill. They will surely be looking to continue their momentum here. Meanwhile, Fallah Bahh is in the best shape of his career and a win here could propel him further up the ranks in IMPACT Wrestling.

RVD & Katie Forbes Celebrate Hard To Kill Victory

Hard To Kill was a wild night for RVD and Katie Forbes. First, RVD’s match with Brian Cage was thrown out due to an injury that Cage suffered at the hands of the Whole Dam Show. Then, RVD competed in a second match, this time against Daga after he came to the aid of an injured Brian Cage. RVD picked up the victory over a very game Daga in that one. Now, it’s time for RVD and Katie Forbes to do what they do best – celebrate. We can only imagine what they’ll have in store for us this Tuesday on IMPACT!.