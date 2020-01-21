IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: January 21, 2020

This Tuesday on IMPACT!, the action returns to Mexico City as the fallout from Hard To Kill continues. Here’s a sneak peak at what’s to come at 8/7c on AXS TV.

What’s next for the new World Champion?

We witnessed history when Tessa Blanchard defeated Sami Callihan at Hard to Kill to become the first woman to hold the IMPACT Wrestling World Title. After that monumental victory, Sami Callihan made it very clear to Tessa that he wasn’t finished with her when he hijacked her Championship interview. How will Tessa respond to Callihan’s chilling message from last week? Find out this Tuesday on IMPACT!

What’s on the mind of Willie Mack?

At Hard To Kill, Willie Mack showed tremendous courage when he faced both members of The North in a 2 on 1 handicap match for the Tag Team Championships. This came after Rich Swann suffered an injury at Bash at the Brewery 2 and was not medically cleared to compete. In the end, Willie came up short but his partner Rich Swann assured him he had nothing to be ashamed of. This Tuesday in Mexico City, we find out what’s on the mind of Willie Mack.



Witness the next chapter in the Dark War

For weeks, Rosemary and Father James Mitchell have been playing tug of war for possession of the mysterious Susie. Now, Mitchell sends Havok to do his bidding in a battle against the Demon Assassin. The only thing we know about Susie is that we know nothing about her at all. Brace yourself as yet another chapter in the Dark War unfolds in Mexico City.