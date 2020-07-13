IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview – July 14, 2020

It’s the last stop on the road to Slammiversary! Don’t miss all the action this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch.

10 Knockout Tag Sets the Stage for Slammiversary Gauntlet

Before all 10 of these Knockouts compete in the Knockouts gauntlet on July 18th at Slammiversary, they will compete in one of the most star-studded Knockouts tag matches of all time. Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, Kimber Lee, Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz team up on one side. On the other, Kylie Rae, Susie, Alisha, Havok and Nevaeh prepare for battle. Who will gain momentum heading into the high-stakes Knockouts #1 Contender Gauntlet at Slammiversary?

Jordynne Grace & Deonna Purrazzo Make it Official

It’s been called one one of the most heated Knockouts rivalries in history and on July 18th at Slammiversary, it reaches its boiling point when Jordynne Grace defends her Knockouts Title against Deonna Purrazzo. This Tuesday on IMPACT!, Grace and “The Virtuosa” will sign on the dotted line to make their match official. Surely, everything will go according to plan – right?

Moose Recruits Mystery Partner for Tag Action

Last week, we learned that Moose will be defending his TNA World Heavyweight Championship against Tommy Dreamer at Slammiversary and it will be contested under Old School Rules. But before we get there, we get a preview of what’s to come when Tommy Dreamer and Crazzy Steve battle Moose and a mystery partner on IMPACT! The rivalry between Dreamer and Moose reached a fever pitch after Dreamer’s emotional message to the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion – what will happen next?

Ace Austin Returns to His Roots

Slammiversary will be headlined by the huge Four-Way Elimination Match to crown a new IMPACT World Champion. Ace Austin, Eddie Edwards, Trey and a mystery opponent will do battle – but only one can leave with the World Title around their waist. Just days away from the biggest match of his career, we take an inside look at Ace Austin’s training regimen as he returns to his roots.

The Deaners & XXXL Set to Throw Down

Last week on IMPACT!, Cousin Jake pinned Larry D to award The Deaners the victory over XXXL in what was a chaotic four-way tag team match. Now, these two teams compete in a traditional tag bout in hopes of settling their competitive grudge. Wins mean everything in the ultra-competitive tag team division – who will leave IMPACT! with the W?