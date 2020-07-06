IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: July 7, 2020

As Slammiversary draws near, tune in to an all-new IMPACT! this Tuesday at a special time of 9/8c on AXS TV and Twitch.

Callihan Squares Off With Alexander

The odd couple team of Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock will challenge The North for the Tag Team Championships at Slammiversary. But before we get there, Callihan will go one-on-one with Josh Alexander this Tuesday on IMPACT! The world was shocked when Callihan fought alongside his arch-rival Shamrock to take out the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in history. The question on everyone’s mind is – why?

Grace Gears Up for Slammiversary

Jordynne Grace is set to defend the Knockouts Championship at Slammiversary against her greatest threat to date, Deonna Purrazzo. This Tuesday on IMPACT!, Grace will be looking to build momentum as she battles dangerous Knockouts newcomer, Kimber Lee. Will Grace send a message to The Virtuosa in the form of a dominant victory? Or will Lee prove that she’s a force to be reckoned with?

Friends Pair Up for Knockouts Tag Action

As we’ve seen in recent weeks, it pays to have a friend in the Knockouts division. This Tuesday on IMPACT!, two pairs of allies will battle it out when Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie take on Kylie Rae & Susie en route to the huge #1 Contenders Gauntlet at Slammiversary. The X-factor in all of this is John E Bravo and, unbeknownst to Taya, his newly-formed relationship with Rosemary. Will he be the advantage that Wera Loca and the Demon Assassin need to score the victory? Or will he ultimately be the one to inadvertently lend a helping hand to Kylie Rae and Susie?

Tag Team Chaos

The tag teams of IMPACT Wrestling are constantly jockeying for position in order to move one step closer towards a coveted Tag Team Championship opportunity. The battle continues this Tuesday night when TJP and Fallah Bahh, XXXL, Reno Scum and The Deaners compete in what is sure to be a chaotic four-way brawl. Who will leave IMPACT! with the victory?

Most Iconic Knockout in History Joins Locker Room Talk

Madison Rayne will host a very special edition of Locker Room Talk this Tuesday night when she is joined by the most iconic Knockout in history. Fans around the world have been debating who exactly her guest will be. There’s only one way to find out – don’t miss Locker Room Talk this Tuesday on IMPACT!