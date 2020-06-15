IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: June 16, 2020

Watch IMPACT! Tuesday night at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch.

Eddie Edwards & Ace Austin Renew Personal Rivalry in Street Fight

At Slammiversary, Eddie Edwards and Ace Austin will join Tessa Blanchard, Michael Elgin and Trey in a five-way World Championship main event. But before we get there, these two arch rivals will renew their personal hatred for each other in a no holds barred Street Fight this Tuesday on IMPACT! It wasn’t long ago that Ace was trying to get into Eddie’s head by attempting to sleep with his wife, Alisha – and Eddie hasn’t forgotten. Who will gain momentum on the road to Slammiversary?

Who is Deonna Purrazzo?

Last week, Deonna Purrazzo sent a strong message to the entire Knockouts division when she attacked and laid out Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. The Virtuosa’s intentions are now crystal clear – she’s coming for the Knockouts Title. This Tuesday on IMPACT!, delve into the history of one the most sought-after talents in professional wrestling today as we answer the question – who is Deonna Purrazzo?

Moose Defends TNA World Heavyweight Championship Against TNA Veteran

As self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion, Moose continues to declare himself the holder of the most prestigious prize in IMPACT Wrestling. Whether you agree with him or not, that’s his story and he’s sticking to it. This Tuesday on IMPACT!, Moose puts his title on the line against TNA veteran and new rival, Hernandez. Who will be victorious in this clash of athletic giants?

The North & Rascalz Throw Down for the Tag Team Championships

The North return to regular tag team competition this Tuesday on IMPACT! as they defend their championships against the definitive #1 contenders, the Rascalz. While The North have been honing their skills in Canada, Dez and Wentz have had their hands full trying to solve the mystery of Trey’s attacker. Will the Rascalz be able to re-focus on the task at hand and capture the Tag Team Championships for the first time? Or will The North continue their domination of the tag team division?

Desi Hitman Collides with the War Machine

Last week, Rhino explained the reasoning behind his recent attack on Rohit Raju. Because of the Desi Hitman’s constant complaining about a lack of opportunity, Rhino decided to teach him a lesson in the form of a Gore. After a brawl between them broke out in the backstage area, a match was made official for this week on IMPACT! As the Slammiversary speculation continues, Rhino certainly added fuel to the fire when he told Rohit Raju that he has a tag team partner – and he’s got kids. What will happen next as Slammiversary continues to draw near?

Heavyweight Tag Team Collision

Two of the biggest and baddest tag teams in IMPACT Wrestling are set to collide this Tuesday night. As Reno Scum returns to tag team action, XXXL will be looking to halt their momentum before it even gets started. It’s high stakes on IMPACT! as a win here could move either team one step closer to a coveted shot at the Tag Team Championships.