IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: June 2, 2020

This Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch, we find out who will be next in line for a shot at the IMPACT World Title.

Final Fight

In what can only be described as a bracket buster, Trey will battle Ace Austin in the #1 Contenders Tournament finals with the winner receiving a future opportunity at Tessa Blanchard‘s IMPACT World Title. Last week, Trey scored arguably the biggest win of his career when he pinned Michael Elgin to advance – of course, it wasn’t without the help of a minor distraction from Sami Callihan. Meanwhile, Ace Austin is in the finals after defeating TNA veteran, Hernandez. Now, two of the hottest young stars in IMPACT Wrestling are set to face off for a shot at the most prestigious prize of them all – the IMPACT World Title. Who will take their career to the next level? Find out this Tuesday on IMPACT!

Bullying Is Bad

Kiera Hogan has taken IMPACT newcomer Tasha Steelz under her wing – but she may be guiding her down a path of no return. Last week, Kiera and Tasha made a statement when they bullied and beat down Kylie Rae in the backstage area. Who knows how far it would have gone if it weren’t for the involvement of Susie? She too ended up feeling the wrath of this new Knockouts duo but after the damage was done, we saw Susie begin to channel her alter ego. Will Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz prove they’re the most dominant force in the Knockouts division? Or will Kylie Rae and Susie show them why bullying is bad?

True Tag Team Contenders

Over the last several weeks, The North have been defending their Tag Team Championships in some of the most unique match-ups we’ve ever seen but they haven’t exactly been against the most deserving of challengers. Meanwhile, tag team competition has been heating up on IMPACT! This Tuesday night, we find out who the true number one contenders to the Tag Team Titles are when Dez and Wentz of the Rascalz battle TJP and Fallah Bahh. These two teams may be on good terms with each other but they will hold nothing back when there’s a Title opportunity on the line. The stakes are high on AXS TV.

Will Joseph P. Ryan Cancel Mentally Unstable Steve?

Crazzy Steve is back in IMPACT Wrestling and Joseph P. Ryan has a problem with that. If there’s one thing we know about Crazzy Steve, it’s that he embraces the fact that he’s, well – crazy. But according to Cancel Culture member Joseph P. Ryan, that term is offensive. If it were up to him, Steve would instead call himself Mentally Unstable. Now, these two unique individuals will settle their differences this Tuesday on IMPACT! In an interesting turn of events, Ryan has asked Dave and Jake Crist to join him at ringside. After Madman Fulton‘s apparent departure from oVe, Ryan has told the Crists to observe how Cancel Culture takes care of their problems. Things are about to get CRAZY on IMPACT!

TNA Veteran Targets Desi Hitman

Last week, Chase Stevens interrupted Rohit Raju during a backstage interview and it appears his goal was simple – he wanted Rohit to challenge him to a match. After a brief war of words, Stevens’ wish was granted when Rohit told him they would meet in the ring this Tuesday on IMPACT! Stevens is a former multi-time Tag Team Champion in TNA but now, he competes on his own. From Desi Hit Squad to the Desi Hitman, Rohit has also shifted his focus to singles competition as he looks to pave his way to the top of IMPACT Wrestling.

Ultimate Finesser on Locker Room Talk

Locker Room Talk continues to be the hottest talk show on television. On this episode, Madison Rayne and co-host Johnny Swinger will be joined by Swinger’s new buddy, Chris Bey. The Ultimate Finesser has had his eyes on Willie Mack and the X-Division Championship as of late. Aiding him in that battle has been former Mack and Pack Connection member, Johnny Swinger. Locker Room Talk produces drama unlike any talk show you’ve seen before – what will happen next?