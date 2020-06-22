IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: June 23, 2020

The road to Slammiversary continues this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch.

Edwards Seeks Revenge on Fulton

Last week on IMPACT!, Madman Fulton shocked the wrestling world when he cost Eddie Edwards his Street Fight main event against Ace Austin, aligning himself with The One True Ace in the process. Now, Eddie is out for revenge and he’ll have his opportunity to get it when he battles Fulton one-on-one this Tuesday night. Plus, will the question on everyone’s mind be answered? Was Madman Fulton Trey‘s attacker? The story continues…

Finesse & Bench Press Express Recruit Mystery Partner for Six-Man Bout

For weeks, Chris Bey begrudgingly joined forces with Johnny Swinger in order to secure the numbers advantage on X-Division Champion Willie Mack. However, the power has shifted with the reuniting of The Deaners and now, Bey and Swinger are on the defensive. This Tuesday, the odds will be even when Bey and Swinger recruit a mystery partner for six-man tag team action against Mack, Cody Deaner and Cousin Jake. When Swinger’s first recruitment didn’t go as planned, he resorted to someone even better – the “perfect” plan B.

Knockouts Clash in Battle of Good vs Bad

With the help of Kylie Rae, Susie is making an effort to put her dark past behind her. Enter Taya Valkyrie, who just likes to stir things up. Last week, Susie was contemplating a return to her dark side after she lost her match to Tasha Steelz recently on IMPACT! While Kylie was trying to steer her away, Taya was just adding fuel to the fire. Now, these two Knockouts will meet in singles action this Tuesday night and the question must be asked – which version of Susie will we get?

Knockouts Division Heats Up

With the abundance of new talent arriving on the scene in the Knockouts division, the action is heating up. As alliances start to form, battle lines are being drawn. While Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan have been avoiding the terrifying duo of Nevaeh and Havok in recent weeks, they won’t be able to this Tuesday when Tasha battles Nevaeh with their respective partners at ringside. Who will build momentum in one of the most stacked divisions in professional wrestling today?