IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: June 30, 2020

What will happen next on the road to Slammiversary? Tune in this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch to find out.

Fulton’s Path of Destruction Continues

Last week, Madman Fulton annihilated Eddie Edwards as Ace Austin watched on from ringside. Now, Fulton’s path of destruction continues and he looks to take out another one of Ace Austin’s arch-rivals in Trey. The Rascal is out for revenge after being attacked twice by Fulton backstage. Will Trey build momentum en route to his first World Title opportunity at Slammiversary? Or will Fulton continue to eliminate Ace Austin’s opponents one-by-one? It happens on IMPACT!

Moose Goes Crazzy for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship

This Tuesday, the reign of self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose will have its next chapter written when he defends the title against Crazzy Steve. Last week on IMPACT!, Steve was the next person to question the validity of Moose’s championship reign, which lead to Moose challenging him to a match with the title on the line. Who will leave IMPACT! as TNA World Heavyweight Champion?

Knockouts Duos Tag In for Action

A rivalry is brewing between the new Knockouts duos of Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz, and Havok and Nevaeh. Last week on IMPACT!, Tasha defeated Nevaeh in singles competition – now, it’s time for their partners to get in on the action as Kiera battles Havok this Tuesday. Will The Girl on Fire bring her team the clean sweep or will the terrifying Havok even the score?

The North Address Their Attack on Ken Shamrock

Last week, The North delivered a heinous 2-on-1 assault on Ken Shamrock, ahead of his scheduled match against Josh Alexander. The reigning Tag Team Champions laid out the MMA legend and the match never took place. Are The North jealous of the attention Shamrock has been receiving since his return to IMPACT Wrestling? We find out this Tuesday when The North address their actions.

Suicide Comes Alive Against Ultimate Finesser

Chris Bey pinned X-Division Champion Willie Mack in a six-man tag team match and now, he has earned a coveted X-Division Title opportunity at Slammiversary. Bey will be looking to continue his winning ways when he battles TNA veteran Suicide on IMPACT! Will Suicide come alive and derail Bey’s momentum on way to his X-Division Title shot or will Bey prove why they call him the Ultimate Finesser?

Madison Rayne’s Locker Room Talk w/ Guest John E Bravo

This Tuesday, John E Bravo joins Madison Rayne and co-host Johnny Swinger for what is sure to be another drama-filled edition of Locker Room Talk. Bravo has had his hands full recently as he builds his relationship with Rosemary, while also continuing to serve Taya Valkyrie. Last week on IMPACT!, Bravo was late to accompany Taya to ringside for her match – could Bravo be losing control? Madison asks the tough questions on Locker Room Talk.

Tensions Rising in Tag Team Division

As rumors began to swirl concerning who attacked Trey recently on IMPACT!, Ace Austin’s former henchmen in Reno Scum were the prime suspects. TJP and Fallah Bahh stand for all that is good in IMPACT Wrestling and want to teach the rugged duo from Nevada a lesson in respect. Who will prevail as tensions rise in the tag team division?