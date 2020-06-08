IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: June 9, 2020

Ace Austin has won the #1 Contenders Tournament but it was not without controversy. Find out what happens next by tuning in to IMPACT! this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch!

Titans of IMPACT Collide

In what has to be considered one of the biggest television matches of all time, Ken Shamrock, Sami Callihan and Michael Elgin compete in a must-see three-way battle that will kick off IMPACT! this Tuesday. Shamrock defeated Callihan in a brutal Unsanctioned Match, forcing him to pass out in the Ankle Lock. Elgin took Shamrock out of the #1 Contenders Tournament with a vicious backstage assault. Elgin defeated Callihan in the #1 Contenders Tournament. Callihan got revenge when he cost Elgin his Semi Final tournament match. Shamrock returned and sent a violent message to Elgin. All three of these men have issues with one another – and tensions are about to explode!

Deonna Purrazzo Arrives

Deonna Purrazzo, The Virtuosa makes her highly-anticipated arrival this Tuesday on IMPACT! Known for her outstanding in-ring ability and technical precision, Purrazzo joins what is already an incredibly stacked Knockouts division. What will be Purrazzo’s first move once she steps foot in IMPACT Wrestling? The wait is almost over!

Top Knockouts Renew Rivalry

Jordynne Grace and Taya Valkyrie are back to settle their score for the Knockouts Championship. It wasn’t long ago that Grace dethroned Valkyrie as the longest-reigning Knockouts Champion of all time. Last week on IMPACT!, Grace granted Valkyrie the Championship opportunity that was owed to her – and it goes down this Tuesday on AXS TV. Will Jordynne’s wave of momentum continue? Or will Valkyrie reclaim her spot at the top of the Knockouts Divison?

Controversy Reigns Supreme

Last week, Trey was attacked backstage by an unknown assailant, preventing him from competing against Ace Austin in the Finals of the #1 Contenders Tournament. The suspect at the top of everyone’s list – Ace Austin himself. The former X-Division Champion and his goons in Reno Scum certainly have a history of doing whatever it takes to win, no matter how heinous their actions may be. Meanwhile, there are also those who believe the suspect could be a jealous member of Trey’s own group, the Rascalz. After all, Wentz did end up replacing Trey in the tournament finals, but ultimately suffered defeat. There is no shortage of potential suspects as the mystery continues to unravel this Tuesday on IMPACT!

Attacker or not, Ace Austin won the #1 Contenders Tournament and is next in line for a shot at Tessa Blanchard’s IMPACT World Championship. Speaking of the Title, an announcement on its future will take place this Tuesday night.

Finesse & Bench Press Express In Action

Chris Bey has befriended Johnny Swinger with one goal in mind – to ensure captures the X-Division Championship from Willie Mack. Swinger may not see it that way as he continues to boast about his new partnership, now referred to by Swinger as the Finesse & Bench Press Express. Luckily for Willie Mack, he’s also found someone to watch his back as he joins forces with Cousin Jake for what is sure to be a hard-hitting tag team collision this Tuesday night!

The Boricua Badass Takes on Susie

Last week, Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan were victorious in their first match as a duo when they defeated the unique team of Susie and Kylie Rae. This rivalry is far from over, however, as Tasha Steelz takes to the ring for singles action against the dark and mysterious Susie this Tuesday on IMPACT! Don’t miss the next chapter of this chilling story!