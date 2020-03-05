IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: March 10, 2020

This Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch, get ready for another high-stakes episode of IMPACT! from Las Vegas.

Who Will Earn a World Title Match at Rebellion?

It has all come down to this. After an incredible matches 1 through 4 in the Best of 5 Series between Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards, the two will compete one final time to determine who will challenge Tessa Blanchard for the World Title at Rebellion. After Elgin took the early 2-0 lead, it seemed out of the question that Eddie would be able to tie things up. Eddie’s never-say-die attitude propelled him to back-to-back wins, creating a sudden death situation this Tuesday on IMPACT! If you thought their previous matches were great, imagine what they will do when a shot at the World Title is on the line.

Has the Fighting Champion Met Her Match?

When Jordynne Grace defeated Taya Valkyrie to become Knockouts Champion, she declared that she would defend her newly won Title against all challengers. Last week on IMPACT!, Madison Rayne sifted through Knockouts from the Gut Check competition and after a certain rookie stood up for her in an altercation with Kiera Hogan, Madison declared her the winner of the Golden Opportunity Bootcamp. Is this who will answer Jordynne’s Open Challenge on IMPACT? Find out this Tuesday.

Can the Rascalz Survive the Hit?

It has become apparent in recent weeks that the Desi Hit Squad are tired of waiting for opportunities in IMPACT Wrestling. To move themselves up the ranks of the tag team division, they’ve decided to target the Rascalz. First, Rohit cost them the Tag Team Championships at Sacrifice. A few days later on IMPACT!, Rohit defeated Wentz in singles action. Now, the Desi Hit Squad looks to eliminate the Rascalz once and for all in this tag team matchup.

Will Rhino Gore the Madman?

oVe has been trying to stay afloat amidst the absence of their leader, Sami Callihan. In an attempt to do so, they have targeted Rhino in recent weeks. Not being one to back down from a fight, Rhino has been battling oVe head on while being at a significant numbers disadvantage. He will likely face the same fate this Tuesday on IMPACT! because when one member of oVe is in action, the others are sure to be right around the corner. Will Rhino overcome the odds or will Fulton solidify himself as the new interim leader of oVe?

Swinger & Gilbertti Unite to Battle Mack

Johnny Swinger‘s attempts to form a tag team (the Mack & Pack Connection) with Willie Mack have failed. However, he may have found a more suitable tag team partner in the returning Glenn Gilbertti. Will Swinger and Gilbertti make Willie regret challenging them to this 2 on 1 handicap match?