IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: March 17, 2020

This Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch, the road to Rebellion continues on another jam-packed episode of IMPACT!

Fallah & TJP Receive the Opportunity of a Lifetime

Over the last several weeks, Fallah Bahh and TJP have proven without a doubt that they deserve at shot at the Tag Team Championships. After they were victorious over The North in both singles and tag team action, that opportunity has finally come. Will Fallah and TJP realize their dream of becoming the first ever Filipino Tag Team Champions or will The North continue to prove why they’re the most dominant tag team in IMPACT Wrestling today?

What is Ken Shamrock’s Career Announcement?

The legendary Ken Shamrock is set to make a career announcement this Tuesday on IMPACT! We have not seen Shamrock in several weeks and rumours have to began to circulate about what his future in professional wrestling may hold. Get the scoop from The World’s Most Dangerous Man himself as he addresses the world on AXS TV.

Daga’s War Against oVe Continues

In a huge rematch from Sacrifice on IMPACT Plus, Daga will go one-on-one with Jake Crist of oVe. Daga was victorious in their most recent matchup but that was far from the beginning of their feud. Daga has been in a heated battle with oVe for several months, kicking off on IMPACT Wrestling’s tour of Mexico City in January. Keep your eyes peeled as another chapter in this rivalry unfolds this Tuesday on IMPACT!

Chris Bey Makes His Highly-Anticipated Debut

Chris Bey was one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling before signing with IMPACT Wrestling just a few weeks ago. We have seen the vignettes and now, it is finally time for Bey to make his in-ring debut this Tuesday on IMPACT! Prepare yourself for athletic, high-flying action like only Chris Bey can provide.

Kiera Hogan Heats Up Las Vegas

The Girl on Fire will be in singles action this Tuesday on IMPACT! as she looks to start her climb towards the top of the Knockouts Division. While her frenemy Madison Rayne is preoccupied with reigning Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, Kiera Hogan looks to prove why she’s one of the most talented Knockouts on the IMPACT Wrestling roster today.