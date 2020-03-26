IMPACT on AXS TV Preview: March 31, 2020

IMPACT! emanates from the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch.

Wrestling Fans Rejoice

Two of the most athletic and hard-hitting competitors on the IMPACT Wrestling roster are set to collide in singles action. Eddie Edwards may have his eyes firmly focused on Tessa Blanchard‘s World Championship but that doesn’t mean “Die Hard” doesn’t want a piece of the Tag Team Champions. This Tuesday, Eddie battles Josh Alexander in what is considered to be a dream match by professional wrestling purists. Will Eddie continue to build momentum on the road to his World Title opportunity or will Alexander derail that momentum all-together? Find out this Tuesday on IMPACT!

The ICU Hacker Sends a Message

As recently revealed on IMPACT!, Sami Callihan is the ICU hacker who has been interrupting broadcasts for several weeks. After his heinous fireball attack on Ken Shamrock, Callihan firmly believes that he is in control of IMPACT Wrestling. With Callihan’s match against Ken Shamrock looming in the distance at Rebellion, what message will Sami Callihan send when he addresses IMPACT Wrestling this Tuesday?

Moose Isn’t Finished with TNA

On the latest episode of IMPACT!, Moose continued his assault on the TNA veterans when he added insult to injury on the already-defeated Chase Stevens. Justice was served when the returning Suicide came alive and sent a physical message to Moose. Before the TNA on AXS TV special this Tuesday immediately following IMPACT!, Moose will once again speak his mind on TNA.

An Injury Update on Rich Swann

Rich Swann has been out of action for several months with an ankle injury he sustained at Bash at the Brewery 2. The injury unfortunately came just one night before he and Willie Mack were scheduled to challenge The North for the Tag Team Championships at Hard To Kill. Willie would go on to courageously battle The North in a 1 on 1 handicap match but ultimately fell victim to the numbers game. Don’t miss it when former X-Division Champion Rich Swann joins us from his home for an interview and update on his condition.