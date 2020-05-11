IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: May 12, 2020

Don’t miss an absolutely loaded edition of IMPACT!, this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch.

#1 Contenders Tournament Kicks Off

The #1 Contenders Tournament to determine the next challenger for Tessa Blanchard‘s World Title will begin with a pair of matches this Tuesday on IMPACT!

TNA veteran Hernandez collides with oVe‘s Madman Fulton in a battle of giants. Hernandez has been on a tear since making his return at the TNA One Night Only special. However, the same can’t be said for Madman Fulton – he and the rest of oVe have struggled without the presence of their former leader, Sami Callihan. Will Fulton turn things around or will Hernandez continue his wave of momentum?

Rohit Raju received the opportunity of a lifetime after the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose withdrew himself from the tournament. The Desi Hit Squad member is eager to prove himself but doing so will be no easy task when he faces Trey of the Rascalz. Both of these young stars are looking to launch their careers to the next level and advancing in the #1 Contenders Tournament will do just that.

Self-Proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion Battles Suicide

After bringing back the TNA World Heavyweight Title and appointing himself as its rightful holder, Moose takes to the ring to battle Suicide this Tuesday on IMPACT! As we know, Suicide is a TNA veteran who also made his return at the recent TNA One Night Only special – he’s back and better than ever. Will Moose continue to establish his dominance or will Suicide come alive on IMPACT?

New Knockouts Take Center Stage

Everywhere you look in IMPACT, there are new Knockouts arriving on the scene to do battle in one of the most competitive women’s divisions professional wrestling has to offer. This Tuesday on IMPACT!, don’t miss a pair of must-see Knockouts match-ups.

On the latest edition of Madison Rayne‘s Locker Room Talk, Havok was confronted by someone from her past – Kimber Lee. We don’t know why Kimber Lee has come to IMPACT Wrestling but after what occured on Locker Room Talk, it’s clear that her and Havok don’t get along. What will happen when these two come head-to-head in the middle of the ring?

Kylie Rae is new on the scene in IMPACT Wrestling but she will be the one welcoming an even newer Knockout, Tasha Steelz to the Knockouts Division this Tuesday. Will “Smiley” Kylie rack up another win or will Tasha Steelz send a message to her and the rest of the locker room that she’s here to stay?

The North Continue to be Fighting Champions

Last week on IMPACT!, The North defended their Tag Team Titles against a team they handpicked themselves. Ethan Page and Josh Alexander claimed that they scouted all across Canada for the best talent they could find. While it certainly seemed that The Creeps were undeserving of a Tag Team Title opportunity, The North made quick work of them nonetheless. Now, The North enter the ring again for yet another Title defense and there’s only one question left to be answered – who will step up to the challenge?

Ken Shamrock joins Madison Rayne on Locker Room Talk

Madison Rayne and Johnny Swinger host the third episode of Locker Room Talk this Tuesday on IMPACT! Joining them will be none other than MMA and pro wrestling legend, Ken Shamrock. What will the “World’s Most Dangerous Man” have to say? If we’ve learned anything from previous episodes of Locker Room Talk, it’s that no topic of discussion is off the table.