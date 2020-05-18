IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: May 19, 2020

Don’t miss another stacked episode of IMPACT!, this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch.

#1 Contenders Tournament Continues

The #1 Contenders Tournament rolls on with another pair of first round matchups. In a highly-anticipated clash, Michael Elgin goes one-on-one with Sami Callihan. Speaking of Michael Elgin, he directly affected the other first round match we’ll see when he brutally attacked Ken Shamrock on the set of Locker Room Talk last week. As announced on IMPACT Wrestling’s social media, Shamrock is not medically cleared to compete and will be replaced by Ace Austin. The former X-Division Champion will battle Rhino to determine who moves on to the next round.

Suicide Gets Another Shot at Moose

The self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion had to break the rules in order to retain his “Title” against Suicide last week on IMPACT! Now, the mysterious masked warrior gets a shot at revenge when he faces Moose in a singles rematch this Tuesday on AXS TV. Has Moose’s gameplan been exposed or will Mr. TNA get the job done once again?

Mack & Pack Connection Implodes

Chris Bey has been spreading some false information around the IMPACT locker room. Last week on IMPACT!, he told Johnny Swinger that Willie Mack saw himself as the star of the Mack and Pack Connection. An infuriated Johnny Swinger went straight to the X-Division Champion and laid out a challenge for next week. The Mack Attack quickly accepted and even agreed to put the X-Division Title on the line. This Tuesday on AXS TV, we find out who the weak link of the Mack and Pack Connection truly was.

Crazzy Collision

As reported last week by @WrestlingInc, Crazzy Steve has signed with IMPACT Wrestling and it didn’t take him long to get on the bad side of oVe. After oVe continued to show signs of dissension without the presence of their former leader, Sami Callihan, they were confronted by Crazzy Steve in the backstage area. Whether it was intentional or not (we may never know with Crazzy Steve), his choice of words rubbed oVe the wrong way. This Tuesday on IMPACT!, Dave Crist looks to put an end to Crazzy Steve’s return before it even gets started.

Top Tag Teams Do Battle

With The North stuck in Canada defending their Tag Team Championships against some less than deserving challengers, the rest of the tag team division is duking it out on AXS TV in order to move closer to receiving a coveted Championship opportunity. This week on IMPACT!, two top teams go to war when XXXL battles TJP and Fallah Bahh.