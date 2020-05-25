IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: May 26, 2020

Don’t miss a new episode of IMPACT! this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch.

#1 Contenders Tournament Semi Finals

The #1 Contenders Tournament continues this Tuesday on IMPACT! with the Semi Finals. On one side of the bracket, Michael Elgin battles Trey. Elgin earned his spot in the Semi Finals by defeating Sami Callihan, while Trey did the same by defeating Rohit Raju. The other side of the bracket will see Ace Austin take on Hernandez. Ace was a late replacement for Ken Shamrock after he was brutally attacked by Michael Elgin. Ace defeated Rhino to move on while Hernandez defeated Madman Fulton. By the end of the night, we will know who is facing off in the finals of the #1 Contenders Tournament.

Enter the Deaner Compound

The North may have bitten of more than they can chew when they defend the Tag Team Titles against Cody Deaner and a mystery partner on Deaner’s home turf, the Deaner Compound. The North have made quick work of their less than deserving challengers up in Canada as of late but their battle on the Deaner Compound may be a different story. Who will Cody recruit to fight alongside him against The North? Find out this Tuesday on AXS TV.

Havok Out for Revenge

The last time Kimber Lee and Havok waged war, Lee was victorious after an impressive showing in her IMPACT! in-ring debut. We are still unsure of the history between Kimber Lee and Havok but if there’s one thing we do know, it’s that they don’t like each other. This Tuesday on AXS TV, Havok gets another shot at Lee as she looks to avenge her loss to one of IMPACT Wrestling’s newest Knockouts. Brace yourself for hard-hitting action like only the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts can provide.

Chris Bey Targets Cousin Jake

After joining forces with Johnny Swinger to deliver a two-on-one assault on X-Division Champion Willie Mack last week, Chris Bey takes to the ring to battle Cousin Jake this Tuesday on IMPACT! Bey clearly has his sights set on becoming X-Division Champion and a victory here will be crucial if he wants another shot at the gold. Meanwhile, Cousin Jake gives new meaning to the motto “it’s not about weight limits, it’s about no limits” and will be looking to derail Bey’s momentum. Don’t miss what is sure to be an action-packed collision.