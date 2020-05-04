IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: May 5, 2020

After an incredible two-part Rebellion, the action continues this Tuesday on IMPACT! Tune in at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch.

Callihan Reflects on Rebellion

At Rebellion Night One, Ken Shamrock defeated Sami Callihan in a wild Unsanctioned Match that saw the fight spill out to the parking lot. The brawl ended when the referee stopped the match after Callihan passed out to the ankle lock. This Tuesday on IMPACT!, we will hear from Callihan for the first time since Rebellion and find out what’s on the mind of the ICU hacker.

Rebellion Rematch

Joseph P. Ryan was able to score the victory over Cousin Jake at Rebellion Night Two but it wasn’t without the help of the bottom rope. Jake will get his chance at revenge when he and Ryan meet in a Rebellion rematch this Tuesday on IMPACT! With Joseph Ryan’s game-plan exposed and a determined Cousin Jake standing across from him in the ring, it appears that cancelling the Deaners will be tougher than expected.

Tag Team Titles Up for Grabs

Ethan Page and Josh Alexander of The North are the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in IMPACT Wrestling history. You may not like them but you have to respect them. Their dominance over the tag team division has helped solidify them as one of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling. After scouting some of the greatest tag teams across Canada, The North have hand-picked their opponents for their title defense this Tuesday. Will their historic reign continue?

Havok Joins Locker Room Talk

After a successful first edition of Madison Rayne‘s Locker Room talk, the program continues this Tuesday on IMPACT! with Havok as her special guest. Whether he was invited or not, Johnny Swinger will also be joining Madison as she gossips about the Knockouts Division. What will Havok have to say after being defeated by Rosemary in Full Metal Mayhem and the mysterious appearance of Nevaeh? The conversation happens on Locker Room Talk.