IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview – November 10, 2020

What will happen just days away from Turning Point on IMPACT Plus? It’s an all-new IMPACT! tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch!

At Turning Point, The North will put their Tag Team Championships on the line against The Good Brothers in a highly-anticipated contest. Last week, Doc Gallows scored a singles victory over Ethan Page. Now the other two members of their respective teams will battle it out when Karl Anderson takes on Josh Alexander. Will Anderson keep the momentum in The Good Brothers’ court? Or will The Walking Weapon turn the tide on IMPACT?

Ever since he became X-Division Champion, Rohit Raju has been dodging the challenge of TJP. After the Desi Hitman denied him once again during the Defeat Rohit Challenge, Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore stepped in with a huge announcement. To settle things once and for all, Rohit Raju must defend the X-Division Title against TJP this week on IMPACT! – but if TJP doesn’t win, he will never receive another opportunity as long as Rohit is champion.

Chris Bey has made it clear that he wants a shot at Rich Swann and the IMPACT World Title. But the reigning champ says that if Bey wants an opportunity, he’s going to have to earn it. This week on IMPACT!, the Ultimate Finesser has a chance to do just that when he collides with the former World Champion, Eddie Edwards. Of course, the Boston native will be doing everything in his power to score the victory for himself as he looks to get back in the title hunt.

Much to the chagrin of Jordynne Grace who is still in search of a partner, Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood have revealed their intention to enter the Knockouts Tag Title Tournament as a team. Their first tune-up comes this Tuesday when they battle Havok and Nevaeh on IMPACT! Will Madison and Tenille have what it takes to get by one of the most terrifying forces in the entire Knockouts division? Or will their partnership be cut short by this devastating duo?

XXXL made a violent statement when they brutally attacked an already-injured Alex Shelley two weeks ago on IMPACT! As one half of the Motor City Machine Guns takes time away from the ring to recover, Chris Sabin is stepping up to defend his partner’s honor. This Tuesday, he battles Acey Romero in singles competition but faces a huge disadvantage in the form of Larry D at ringside. Will Sabin be able to overcome the odds or will XXXL prove that they’re a force to be reckoned with?

The mystery of “Who Shot Bravo?” continues! Tommy Dreamer began his investigation last week and revealed his list of 10 suspects, one of whom is Fallah Bahh. But the action doesn’t stop in IMPACT Wrestling and now, Fallah must turn his attention to tag team competition as he teams with Crazzy Steve​ to battle Reno Scum this Tuesday. Will Fallah be able to focus on the task at hand? Or will Reno Scum use this distraction to power their way to victory?

