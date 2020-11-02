IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview – November 3, 2020

The unpredictable action continues on all-new episode of IMPACT!, this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch.

What was supposed to be one of the best days in the lives of John E Bravo and Rosemary turned into a tragic event when Bravo was shot at their wedding by an unknown assailant. The question on everyone’s mind is – who shot Bravo? Not only that, but why? The mystery begins to unfold this Tuesday on IMPACT!

Su Yung shocked the world when she returned at Bound For Glory and defeated Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship. Last week on IMPACT!, Deonna hired the services of Barrister RD Evans to protest the results. After an altercation with Scott D’amore, the Executive Vice President ruled that Purrazzo was the one who laid out an open challenge, resulting in her loss. The two sides came to terms when D’amore granted Purrazzo her rematch and it happens this Tuesday on AXS TV. Will Su Yung continue her reign of terror? Or will The Virtuosa reclaim her spot at the top of the Knockouts mountain?

Rich Swann overcame the odds at Bound For Glory when he defeated Eric Young to become the new World Champion. Just days later on IMPACT!, Young blindsided Swann in the backstage area, goading him into an impromptu rematch to kick off the show. But once again, Swann proved that he was the better man as he put EY down for the three count. Later in the night, Swann came to a realization – now that he’s the champ, he has a huge target on his back. This Tuesday, Swann teams with his friend Eddie Edwards to battle rival Sami Callihan and The World Class Maniac in tag team action. Who will come out on top?

Whatever it takes – that was The North‘s mindset going into Bound For Glory where they defeated three teams to once again become the IMPACT Tag Team Champions. Before the match even got started, Josh Alexander took out Alex Shelley with a vicious Piledriver on the ramp, virtually guaranteeing that new champions would be crowned. And after Ethan Page cracked Karl Anderson over the head with the belt, that’s exactly what happened. Now The North and The Good Brothers send one of their troops into action this Tuesday as Ethan Page battles Doc Gallows in singles action.

At Bound For Glory, Rohit Raju narrowly escaped with his X-Division Title intact. It looked as though TJP had the match won but Rohit snuck in and stole the pin. With arguably his biggest challenge to date behind him, the Defeat Rohit Challenge resumes as he offers another title shot to anyone who he has not already defended against. Will Rohit have another trick up his sleeve in order to hold on to his gold? Or will the Desi Hitman finally meet his match?

The hottest talk show on television returns as Madison Rayne and Johnny Swinger host another edition of Locker Room Talk with special guests Jordynne Grace and Tenille Dashwood. Coming off the groundbreaking announcement that the Knockouts Tag Titles will be returning at Hard To Kill, everyone on the Knockouts roster is looking for a partner to enter the upcoming tournament. Last week, Jordynne had an unsuccessful team up with Alisha as they lost to Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz in tag team action. Meanwhile, Tenille’s expectations for her partner are a bit out of whack. What will happen when these top Knockouts come to Locker Room Talk? Find out this Tuesday on IMPACT!

Bound For Glory was an incredible night for long-time friends Heath and Rhino. In a match with incredibly high stakes, it was Rhino who won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet, not only earning himself a Championship opportunity of his choosing, but also securing Heath’s spot on the IMPACT Wrestling roster. As per the stipulations set by Scott D’amore, Heath will now sign his contract this coming Tuesday on IMPACT!

After coming up short in the Six-Way X-Division Scramble match at Bound For Glory, Chris Bey and Trey Miguel look to regain momentum when they compete in singles action on IMPACT! The sky is the limit for these two hungry athletes and that’s exactly where they’ll take things with their high-flying offense. Who will pick up the all-important victory this Tuesday?

Watch IMPACT!