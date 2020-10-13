IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview – October 13, 2020

With only two episodes of IMPACT! left before Bound For Glory, the IMPACT Wrestling roster has reached its boiling point. Tune in tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch to find out what happens next.

Rich Swann was on track to make a full recovery ahead of his World Title opportunity against Eric Young at Bound For Glory. However, after a heinous attack at the hands of the World Class Maniac last week, all of his hard work may have been for nothing. While Swann was training for his in-ring return, Young blindsided him while disguised as a worker at the health institute. Will Swann be able to compete on the biggest show of the year? Or has Eric Young ensured that his dreams of becoming World Champion will remain just that – dreams.

Reinforce the ring for a clash of giants this Tuesday. Alongside their respective partners, Madman Fulton will battle Doc Gallows in literally one of the biggest matches in IMPACT Wrestling history. As they prepare for the four-way Tag Team Championship match at BFG, both of these colossal warriors will be looking to send a message to their opponents just 11 days away from the biggest event of the year. When the dust settles, who will stand tall?

We saw a new side of Kylie Rae after Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and her sidekick Kimber Lee broke the arm of Susie at Victory Road. As Kylie looks ahead to her Knockouts Title opportunity against the Virtuosa at Bound For Glory, will her new aggressive attitude be on display when she battles the Crown Jewel this Tuesday night? Can Kylie continue her wave of momentum or will Lee shut her down as the biggest event of the year approaches?

Three of the top duos in IMPACT Wrestling are set to collide this Tuesday night. As Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie look to take care of business ahead of the Demon Assassin’s wedding with John E Bravo, Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz and Havok & Nevaeh are looking to throw a wrench in their plans. There’s no telling who will leave the IMPACT! Zone with the victory but if one thing is certain, it’s that these Knockouts will stop at nothing to take each other out.

