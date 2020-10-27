IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview – October 27, 2020

With Bound For Glory in the rear-view mirror, don’t miss an all-new IMPACT! tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch!

What a night it was this past Saturday at IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the year, Bound For Glory.

Rich Swann overcame all the odds to defeat Eric Young and become the new IMPACT World Champion. Su Yung made her shocking return to dethrone Deonna Purrazzo as Knockouts Champion. The North reclaimed their spot at the top of the tag team division when they won the incredible four-way match for the Tag Team Championships. Moose finally controlled his narrative and was able to pry the TNA World Heavyweight Championship away from EC3 in an undisclosed location. Rhino won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet to earn himself a title opportunity of his choosing, and secured a spot on the IMPACT Wrestling roster for his friend, Heath. New IMPACT Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock established his dominance when he defeated Eddie Edwards. And Rohit Raju escaped the Six-Way Scramble with his X-Division Title intact.

The question now is – what will happen next? Witness the Bound For Glory fallout this Tuesday on IMPACT!

We are gathered this Tuesday on AXS TV to witness and celebrate the marriage of John E Bravo and Rosemary. What started out as a rocky relationship has blossomed into a passionate bond and now, the two love birds will tie the knot on IMPACT!

The planning process for a traditional wedding is stressful enough. But for a demon wedding, it’s a whole other story. It was right down to the wire when Rosemary defeated Havok last week to secure her assistance in reincarnating Father James Mitchell to officiate the ceremony. Meanwhile, Bravo had challenges of his own as he enlisted the help of the less-than-capable Wrestle House cast to assist with the usual wedding planning duties.

All that aside, the wedding will indeed take place this coming Tuesday. Surely, it will go according to plan – right?

