IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: October 6, 2020

After an incredible Victory Road on IMPACT Plus, we enter the final stretch on the road to Bound for Glory. Don’t miss any of the action this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch.

The clock is ticking for Moose on his search for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. After weeks of psychological warfare from EC3, he has announced that there will be a funeral for Moose’s self-awarded title this Tuesday on IMPACT! EC3’s mind games ended up costing Moose his match against Trey at Victory Road on IMPACT Plus – something that Mr. IMPACT Wrestling didn’t take lightly. What will the future hold for Moose and his beloved TNA World Heavyweight Championship? Only time will tell.

We now know that at Bound for Glory, the Motor City Machine Guns will be defending their Tag Team Championships in a massive four-way match featuring Ace Austin & Madman Fulton, the Good Brothers and The North. After Josh Alexander was victorious in a singles four-way preview this past Saturday at Victory Road, all four teams will continue to seek momentum heading into the biggest event of the year. This Tuesday, the reigning champs will be in action when they take on Ace Austin and Madman Fulton in what is sure to be a hard-hitting affair.

Last week on IMPACT!, we saw a first glimpse at Rich Swann‘s Road to Recovery as he looks to heal his leg ahead of the World Title main event vs Eric Young at Bound for Glory. And according to IMPACT Wrestling’s physician, things are going extremely well. Swann wants to be as close to 100% for what has to be considered the biggest match of his career – not only is it for the IMPACT World Title but also for revenge on the World Class Maniac. After all, the injuries were caused by heinous attacks at the hands of the reigning World Champion. Last Saturday at Victory Road, Swann shocked the world when he sent a physical message to the champ, preventing yet another post-match beatdown on Eddie Edwards. This Tuesday, the next chapter of Swann’s Road to Recovery will be revealed.

Planning a demon wedding has been no easy task for Rosemary and John E Bravo. Last week, the Demon Assassin and Taya Valkyrie squared off against Havok and Nevaeh after Havok refused to help her revive Father James Mitchell to officiate the wedding. Following the bout that saw Rosemary and Taya pick up the victory, they were jumped by Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz who are seeking more involvement in the special day. Now these formidable duos are set to collide in jaw-dropping Knockouts action on IMPACT!

A social media campaign, several TV spots a plethora of celebrity endorsements later, Heath still doesn’t have a job with IMPACT Wrestling – but that may finally change this week on IMPACT! After Heath and Rhino were victorious over Reno Scum in an Unsanctioned tag team match this past Saturday at Victory Road, Scott D’amore informed Heath that he wanted to have a meeting with him this Tuesday night. Has Heath finally done enough to persuade the IMPACT Executive Vice President to give him a spot on the roster?

There was no shortage of incredible competition at Victory Road, including the hard-hitting bout that saw Brian Myers defeat Tommy Dreamer. Later in the night, Dreamer offered his hand to Myers as a sign of respect. Myers turned him down, criticizing Dreamer for his poor performance and disrespecting him in the process. A fired up Dreamer then challenged Myers to a rematch, stating that this Tuesday on IMPACT!, Myers will see the true innovator of violence.

Rohit Raju is 1-0 in the Defeat Rohit Challenge but that win didn’t come without an asterisk. At Victory Road, it was former X-Division Champion Willie Mack who answered the open challenge. After several minutes of back-and-forth action, the Desi Hitman was sent to the outside. However, instead of making his way back into the ring, it looked as though he purposely got himself counted out in order to retain his title. Whether that’s true or not remains to be seen but one thing we do know is that the Defeat Rohit Challenge will continue this Tuesday on IMPACT! Who will answer the call for a shot at the X-Division Championship?

Victory Road on IMPACT Plus kicked off with a tag team collision between the powerful duo of XXXL and the high-flying Rascalz. In the hotter-than-ever tag team division, wins mean everything. On Saturday night, it was the Rascalz who picked up the all-important victory. However, the bout was so closely contested that management has booked a rematch for this Tuesday on IMPACT! Who will be victorious in this highly-anticipated clash of styles?

