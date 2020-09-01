IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: September 1, 2020

IMPACT Wrestling has emerged as one of the hottest professional wrestling promotions in the world. Witness what happens next, this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch.

Will EY’s Plan Lead Him to the World Title?

After weeks of mind games and heinous attacks, Eric Young will finally challenge Eddie Edwards for the World Title this Tuesday on IMPACT! In a bizarre turn of events, Eddie Edwards was the one begging Eric Young to answer his open challenge in recent weeks. But according to EY, doing things on Eddie’s terms was not according to plan. At Emergence Night 2, Eddie Edwards reached his boiling point when he instigated a physical altercation with the World Class Maniac that had to be broken up by security. What will happen when these two combustible elements meet with the World Title on the line?

Callihan Clashes with RVD

It wasn’t long ago when Sami Callihan sabotaged Katie Forbes‘ big photo reveal on IMPACT! In an act of revenge, RVD potentially cost Callihan the World Title when he attacked the ICU hacker before his title opportunity against Eddie Edwards. Now, these two warriors look to settle their differences when they meet in singles action this Tuesday on AXS TV.

You’re Invited to Deonna Purrazzo’s Black Tie Affair

Last week at Emergence Night 2, history was made when Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace competed in the first-ever 30 minute Knockouts Ironman match with the Knockouts Title on the line. After a grueling bout, Purrazzo defeated Grace by a score of 2-1. To celebrate, The Virtuosa will be hosting a Black Tie Affair this Tuesday on IMPACT! – and you’re invited.

Will Rhino Have Backup Against Reno Scum?

Rhino is out for revenge after Reno Scum were contracted by Hernandez to teach him a lesson in the backstage area. The War Machine is scheduled to face off against Adam Thornstowe and Luster the Legend in a 2-on-1 handicap match but with the help of IMPACT fans around the world, Rhino may have some backup. Last week, Rhino campaigned to get #Heath4IMPACT trending on social media in order to persuade management to allow Heath to join forces with him. Will we see the long-awaited reunion of Rhino and Heath this Tuesday on IMPACT?

Locker Room Talk Altercation Leads to Tag Battle

Madison Rayne has an impressive track record for stirring up drama on Locker Room Talk. At Emergence Night 2, the former Knockouts Champion invited Dez, Wentz, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton onto her show and it wasn’t long before the sparks started to fly. Which of these teams will gain momentum on the road to Bound for Glory?

Winner Take All at Wrestle House

The cat is out of the bag. Last week, Taya Valkyrie learned that Rosemary and John E Bravo share feelings for each other – and she wasn’t happy about it. On the next episode of Wrestle House, Wera Loca has challenged the Demon Assassin to a Winner Take All (including Bravo) match. Will the odd couple live happily ever after? Or will Taya’s evil reign over Bravo continue?