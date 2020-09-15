IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: September 15, 2020

Don’t miss another must-see episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV and Twitch as the Road to Bound for Glory rolls on.

Rich Swann Returns for Revenge

Last week, nobody was more shocked than Eric Young to see Rich Swann make his return on IMPACT! After EY’s repeated attacks, it was believed that he would never step foot into the IMPACT Zone again. However, after EY attempted to add Tommy Dreamer to his hit list, Swann made the save before any further damage could be done. What’s next for Rich Swann? This Tuesday, find out when he once again appears in the IMPACT Zone.

Eight Man Tag Team Chaos

After an incredible contest that saw the Motor City Machine Guns retain the Tag Team Championships over the Rascalz last week, chaos erupted in the tag team division. With Bound for Glory on the horizon, every team in IMPACT Wrestling is looking to make a statement in hopes of earning themselves a Tag Team Championship opportunity on the biggest show of the year. This lead to a huge post-match brawl between the Guns, the Rascalz, the Good Brothers, The North, and Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. The action continues this Tuesday when four of those teams compete in what is sure to be a chaotic eight man tag.

Champion & #1 Contender Clash in Tag Team Action

With Wrestle House in the rear view mirror, #1 contender Kylie Rae has her sights set on the Knockouts Championship. Drama reigned supreme on Locker Room Talk last week when reigning Knockouts champ Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee confronted Madison Rayne‘s guests, Kylie Rae and Susie during the show. This lead to a huge tag team match being made for this Tuesday’s episode of IMPACT! Who will gain momentum leading into the inevitable Knockouts Championship collision between The Virtuosa and Smiley Kylie?

The Most Professional Rematch

Brian Myers calls himself the Most Professional Wrestler. But the methods he used to pick up two victories over Willie Mack in recent weeks weren’t very professional at all. After Myers was forced into an impromptu match against Willie Mack, one where he had to compete in his street clothes, he used a low blow behind the referees back to steal the win. Now these two rivals are set to compete in a scheduled rematch. Will Myers employ the same dirty tactics or will Willie force him to change up his game-plan?

Can Kiera Withstand Taya’s Wedding-Planning Wrath?

While Rosemary focuses on securing the only individual who can officiate a demon wedding, John E Bravo is supposed to be overseeing the planning. But in typical Taya fashion, she has taken total control away from him. After Bravo denied Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz invitations because “Taya would never allow it”, things have gotten physical. Last week, Taya defeated Tasha in singles competition but will she be able to do the same to Kiera? Find out on IMPACT!

TJP’s Road to Glory Hits a Speed-bump?

Last week, TJP defeated Chris Bey in a highly-competitive singles match, effectively jumping him in line for the next shot at Rohit Raju‘s X-Division Title. However, one must always stay vigilant when they are competing in the ultra-stacked X-Division. This week on IMPACT!, TJP takes to the ring to battle Trey Miguel and a loss to the Rascal may derail his plans for a future X-Division Title opportunity.

Wrestle House Rivalry Explodes in the IMPACT Zone

Rule #1 for not angering the Deaners – don’t touch their beer. At Wrestle House, Cody Deaner and Cousin Jake were sure that XXXL stole their stash from the communal fridge, leading to a heated brawl that went all over the premises. Of course, we now know that the true culprit was Crazzy Steve but that’s beside the point. This Tuesday, the fight continues inside the IMPACT Zone when these two teams square off in hard-hitting tag team action.

Watch IMPACT!

USA: Tuesdays at 8pm EST on AXS TV & Twitch

Canada: Tuesdays at 8pm on Fight Network & Twitch

UK: Wednesdays at 3am on IMPACT Plus (no subscription required)





