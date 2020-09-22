IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: September 22, 2020

With the World Title match between Eric Young and Rich Swann set for Bound for Glory, what will happen next on an all-new IMPACT! on AXS TV and Twitch?

Jordynne Grace Welcomes the Returning Tenille Dashwood Back to Action

When Tenille Dashwood made her recent return to IMPACT Wrestling, she made it clear that her sights were set on the Knockouts Championship. But it was the former Knockouts champ Jordynne Grace who questioned how Tenille could consider herself worthy of a title opportunity when she doesn’t even show up for work. Alongside her personal photographer Kaleb, Tenille has seemed more interested in taking photos of herself for social media, than in-ring competition. Well, that’s about to change because whether she’s ready for it or not, Tenille Dashwood has a scheduled singles bout against a determined Jordynne Grace this week on IMPACT!

The Whole F’N Talk Show Leads to Singles Bout With Special Stipulation

It may come as a surprise to some but Sami Callihan kept his promise last week when he didn’t hack into the debut episode of RVD and Katie Forbes‘ Whole F’N Talk Show. Instead, he simply walked onto the set and interrupted the proceedings. Callihan admitted that while he defeated RVD in their last encounter, it was Katie Forbes who had his number. This led to Katie challenging Callihan to a match before RVD stepped in like a knight in shining armor. Now Callihan and RVD are set to clash in a rematch where if RVD wins, Katie Forbes will get five minutes alone with the ICU hacker.

Bound for Glory’s World Title Match is Official. What Will Happen Next?

After numerous attacks at the hands of Eric Young, Rich Swann will finally get his hands on the World Class Maniac at Bound for Glory. During an emotional speech from Swann last week on IMPACT!, Eric Young made his way to the ring where he disrespectfully shoved Scott D’amore to the ground. The Executive Vice President had seen enough and made the match official for October 24th on pay-per-view, despite Swann’s injuries. Now that the match has been announced, the question on everyone’s mind is – what will happen next?

Time is Up for Rohit Raju as He Prepares to Defend the X-Division Title

Time is up for X-Division Champion Rohit Raju as he will finally put his X-Division Title on the line after weeks of stalling. His challenger will be determined in a three-way match featuring Trey Miguel, TJP and Chris Bey, all of whom have a legitimate claim to the #1 contendership. Whoever wins that match will move on to face Rohit Raju that very same night with the X-Division Championship up for grabs. Who will leave IMPACT! with the X-Division Title around their waist?

The Crown Jewel Seeks Retribution on Susie After Tag Team Collision Last Week

Last week, Susie and #1 contender Kylie Rae defeated the team of Kimber Lee and Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo in a highly-competitive tag team contest. It was Susie who scored the pin over Kimber Lee in that match – something that the Crown Jewel will not forget. This Tuesday on IMPACT!, Lee seeks retribution on Susie as they collide in singles action. Speaking of Susie, we saw signs that her alter-ego Su Yung is still very much a part of her. Will Susie be able to focus on the task-at-hand or will Su Yung continue to emerge from within?

Watch IMPACT!