IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: September 29, 2020

What will happen on the final episode of IMPACT! before Victory Road, October 3rd exclusively on IMPACT Plus? Tune in Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch to find out.

Tag Team Division Heating Up on Road to Bound for Glory

As Bound for Glory continues to draw near, multiple teams in IMPACT Wrestling are jockeying for position in hopes of securing a Tag Team Championship opportunity against the Motor City Machine Guns on the biggest show of the year. This week on IMPACT!, there will be two sets of tag team collisions where a victory will be crucial in order to move up the rankings ladder. On one side, the devious Ace Austin and Madman Fulton will battle the former longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in history, The North. Meanwhile, the more focused-than-ever Rascalz will take on the veteran Good Brothers. Which team will become one step closer to their chance at glory?

A Blindside Attack Shrouded in Mystery

Hot off the announcement that he would be challenging Eric Young in a World Title rematch at Victory Road, Eddie Edwards was on the receiving end of a blindside attack by a mystery attacker. We don’t know who or why – all we do know is that someone wants Eddie Edwards taken out. Will the attacker make their presence known? The story continues to unravel this Tuesday on IMPACT!

Controversial Finish Leads to Knockouts Rematch

Last week, Tenille Dashwood defeated Jordynne Grace in her highly-anticipated return to the ring. However, it wasn’t without the help of her personal photographer, Kaleb with a K. Now Thicc Mama Pump has been granted a rematch this Tuesday on IMPACT! and with Tenille’s game-plan exposed, she is confident that lightning will not strike twice. Don’t miss what is sure to be a hard-hitting bout in IMPACT Wrestling’s stacked Knockouts division.

Rich Swann Gears Up for BFG

It wasn’t long ago when Rich Swann thought he may never be able to wrestle again, due to heinous attacks at the hands of the reigning World Champion. But now, Swann has been granted a World Title opportunity against Eric Young at Bound for Glory and despite his injuries, the match will indeed happen. Swann has between now and October 24th to make as much of a recovery as possible – or risk being eliminated once and for all by the World Class Maniac. This Tuesday on IMPACT!, we receive an update on his status.

Wedding Planning Turns to Chaos

Planning a wedding is a lot of work – planning a demon wedding is something else entirely. According to Rosemary, there was only one man that could officiate the wedding between her and John E Bravo and he is the nefarious Father James Mitchell. Unfortunately, he was eliminated by Havok inside the Undead Realm. This match came about after Rosemary tried to enlist the help of the Kaiju Queen in order to revive Mitchell. Scarred by memories of the past, Havok became enraged. Hold on tight when Rosemary teams with Taya Valkyrie to battle Havok and Nevaeh in a cataclysmic collision. Meanwhile, Johnny Swinger is furious that Bravo picked Fallah Bahh to be his best man. Now Fallah has to put that privilege on the line when he meets Swinger in singles action this Tuesday night.

Watch IMPACT!