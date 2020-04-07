IMPACT! on AXS TV Results – April 7, 2020

Willie Mack storms the ring to kick off IMPACT! Willie calls out X-Division Ace Austin for sending Reno Scum to attack an injured Rich Swann at his home last week. Ace is nowhere to be seen but Reno Scum comes out and an impromptu handicap match begins.

Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster The Legend) vs Willie Mack – 2 on 1 Handicap Match

Willie is on fire in the early going but quickly falls victim to the numbers game when Thornstowe uses Luster’s head as a battering ram. Thornstowe hits a standing Moonsault for two. Willie begins to turn the tide with a standing Moonsault of his own. Thornstowe launches himself off the back of Luster, hitting Willie with a double foot stomp. Willie hits the Stunner on Luster, followed by the Six Star Frog Splash to win.

Willie Mack def Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster The Legend) – 2 on 1 Handicap Match

After the match, Ace Austin takes out Willie with a spin kick from behind. Reno Scum holds Willie as Ace hits him with a running Fold from the ramp.

IMPACT Wrestling’s newest Knockout Kylie Rae meets IMPACT Hall of Famer Gail Kim in the backstage area. She then runs into Su Yung’s alter ego, Susie. They seem to be getting along when Kiera Hogan interrupts. Kiera tells Kylie that there are no friends in the Knockouts Division. At Rebellion, Kylie and Kiera will go one-on-one. Susie defends Kylie, leading to Kiera laying out a challenge to Susie for a match later tonight.

Chris Bey vs Daga

The action is fast and furious from the opening bell. Daga takes Bey to the outside with a head scissors and dropkick. Daga is about to fly but Bey cuts him off. Back in the ring, Bey trips up Daga on the top rope. Bey remains in control with a back body drop. Daga hits a series of clotheslines, followed by a gutwrench powerbomb for two. Bey drives Daga into the side of the ramp. Daga soars off the ramp, crashing into Bey head-first on the outside. Bey gets Daga in a pinning predicament and grabs the middle rope to steal the victory.

Chris Bey def Daga

Taya Valkyrie is practicing her chair shots on John E Bravo ahead of her Full Metal Mayhem match against Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Championship at Rebellion.

The Rascalz have their hands full as many members of the IMPACT Wrestling tag team division join them in the Treehouse.

Madison Rayne vs Havok

Madison attempts a schoolgirl in the early going but Havok won’t budge. Havok takes control with a powerful clothesline. Havok charges into the corner but Madison avoids her and follows up with an Enzuigiri. Madison plays to the crowd, allowing Havok to quickly recover. Havok catches Madison in mid-air and connects with the Tombstone Piledriver to win.

Havok def Madison Rayne

.@Tess_Blanchard has a choice – she can take @TheEddieEdwards' help and become World Tag Team Champions or she can go it alone against The North. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Q7dLjWHS4f — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 8, 2020

World Champion Tessa Blanchard questions why Eddie came to her aid last week after she specifically asked him not to. Eddie accuses Tessa of being stubborn and says he should accept her help tonight when they challenge The North for the Tag Team Championships.

Jimmy Jacobs conducts a sit-down interview with this year’s IMPACT Hall of Fame inductee Ken Shamrock. Shamrock provides an update on his condition after Sami Callihan’s heinous fireball attack just a few weeks ago. Shamrock says the fireball damaged his eyesight and almost blinded him. Jimmy reveals that next week, there will be a contract signing for Shamrock’s match against Callihan at Rebellion. IMPACT Wrestling has stated that there be no physical contact during the signing. The lights begin to flicker, suggesting that Callihan may be hacking into the broadcast. Shamrock storms off the set, in search of the ICU hacker.

oVe (Dave Crist & Jake Crist) w/ Madman Fulton vs Tommy Dreamer & Rhino

Fulton grabs Dreamer from the apron in the opening minutes of the match, causing the referee to eject him from ringside. Jake charges at Dreamer but gets caught with a back body drop from the ramp into the ring. The Crist Brothers begin to wear Tommy down but he turns the tide with a big Superplex off the top. Dreamer makes the tag to Rhino who goes on the attack. Dreamer hits Dave with a cutter but gets taken out by Jake with a series of kicks. Rhino catches Jake with the Gore to pick up the win.

Tommy Dreamer & Rhino def oVe (Dave Crist & Jake Crist)

Post-match, Fulton returns to ringside and lays out both Rhino and Dreamer with the assistance of Dave and Jake Crist.

Who could the M. Jackson that Johnny Swinger will be bringing to IMPACT next week possibly be? #IMPACTonAXSTV @WeAreRosemary pic.twitter.com/vUsTN5bnHa — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 8, 2020

Rosemary continues her search for a soul. Johnny Swinger interrupts and claims he is what she’s looking for. Rosemary tells him that Taya Valkyrie would never allow her to do such a thing. Swinger has been drinking and reveals he has a match against a young buck in M Jackson next week.

Kiera Hogan vs Susie

Kiera Hogan is in control in the early going. Kiera chokes Susie with her boot in the corner, then follows up with a series of running strikes. Tensions escalate as Susie charges at Kiera and begins to pummel her. Kiera comes right back with a superkick for two. Susie picks Kiera off the top rope with a Hurricanrana for a two count of her own. Susie is looking for her bloody glove but that belongs to her alter-ego, The Undead Bride Su Yung. Kiera puts Susie away with a modified swinging neckbreaker to win.

Kiera Hogan def Susie

Michael Elgin confronts the reigning Tag Team Champions The North ahead of their Title defense against Tessa Blanchard and Eddie Edwards tonight. Elgin insists that one of them steps aside and lets him compete in their place. The North refuse but Page says he’ll soften up Tessa and Eddie ahead of Elgin’s World Title Match against them at Rebellion.

"Ever since she lost that championship to @JordynneGrace, she's lost the plot." @TenilleDashwood had some strong words for @TheTayaValkyrie and they'll face NEXT WEEK! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/hQr1ydj6Cc — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 8, 2020

The returning Tenille Dashwood tells Jimmy Jacobs that next week, she’s facing the former Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie one-on-one.

Tag Team Champions The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) vs World Champion Tessa Blanchard & Eddie Edwards – Tag Team Championship Match

Eddie hits Page with an atomic drop, followed by a belly-to-belly suplex. Eddie dives through the ropes, crashing into Alexander on the floor. Tessa launches herself off the top, taking out both members of The North with a huge crossbody. The North cut off the ring as they begin to wear down Eddie, preventing him from getting the tag to Tessa. Eddie connects with a double Hurricanrana on both members of The North, allowing him to finally break free and make the tag to Tessa. The World Champion is on fire as she soars through the air with multiple dives. Tessa hits a cutter on Page for two. Eddie connects with a sit-down Tiger Bomb on Alexander, followed by a Destroyer from Tessa for another near fall. Tessa hits Alexander with a Tornado DDT but consciously decides not to tag in a fresh Eddie. The North put Tessa away with their signature double team spinebuster to retain the Titles.

Tag Team Champions The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) def World Champion Tessa Blanchard & Eddie Edwards – Tag Team Championship Match

After the match, Tessa and Eddie argue in the middle of the ring. Tessa claims she knows what Eddie really wants – her IMPACT World Championship. Michael Elgin attacks Tessa from behind and instead of making the save, Eddie leaves Tessa to fend for herself. Elgin lays out Tessa with the Elgin Bomb. Elgin stands tall with the World Championship as IMPACT! goes off the air.