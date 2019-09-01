IMPACT! on AXS TV Results – December 10, 2019

RVD w/ Katie Forbes vs Rhino – Old School Rules Match w/ Tommy Dreamer as Special Referee

Old School Rules means there are no disqualifications, no countouts and Tommy Dreamer is special referee to ensure there’s a winner. The brawl spills to the outside in the early going. Rhino swings and misses with a clothesline, causing him to wrap his arm around the steel ring post. Rhino puts a choke in with a mop handle. Rhino powerslams RVD onto a steel chair. Now it’s RVD’s turn to use the chair as he sends it into the crotch of Rhino. RVD teases going for Rolling Thunder but isn’t going to give the fans what they want to see. Rhino powerbombs RVD onto a steel chair for a two count. RVD misses a split-legged Moonsault, allowing Rhino to capitalize with a Gore through the table. Rhino is about to score the win when Katie Forbes pulls Dreamer out of the ring. RVD hits the Five Star Frog Splash to win.

After the match, RVD suckers Dreamer in with a handshake but then takes him out with a kick.

Moose vs Acey Romero

Acey hurls Moose across the ring. Acey dives through the ropes, crashing into Moose on the floor. During the commercial break, Moose reverses an Irish Whip, sending Acey face-first into the steel ring post to gain the advantage. Acey runs through Moose with a big running crossbody. Moose hits a thunderous Go To Hell but Acey kicks out at two. Acey hits one of the biggest pounces of all time to build momentum. Moose connects with the No Jackhammer Needed Spear to win.

Father James Mitchell ensures Susie that he is the only one she can trust. Susie is drawn to the noose that Havok used to hang her but James diverts her attention away.

Is there only so long Father James Mitchell can keep @realsuyung away from her past…and @WeAreRosemary? #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/n2Vz7EqTcr — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 11, 2019

Backstage, Gabby Loren interviews Michael Elgin. He says IMPACT management if putting roadblocks in front of him to prevent him from becoming World Champion. Elgin challenges Eddie Edwards to a match for the Call Your Shot Trophy at Hard To Kill.

Raj Singh w/ Rohit Raju & Gama Singh vs Fallah Bahh

Fallah charges at Raj and Rohit in the ring to jumpstart the match. Fallah takes control with a belly-to-belly suplex. Raj counters a Samoan Drop attempt with a spinning elbow. Raj gets the big man up for a back suplex but Fallah kicks out at two. Fallah hits a crossbody for another near fall. Gama distracts the referee, allowing Rohit to attack Fallah from behind. It doesn’t phase Fallah as he’s still ablet to hit Raj with the Banzai Drop to win.

After the match, Raj and Rohit double team Fallah until TJP makes the save. TJP clears the ring, sending the Desi Hit Squad retreating up the ramp.

Joey Ryan is summoned to Wrestlers’ Court by Johnny Swinger over his gimmick. Dreamer sentences Joey to a match against Acey Romero next week.

The Rascalz (Dez & Wentz) vs oVe (Jake & Dave Crist) vs Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster The Legend) vs Rich Swann & Willie Mack – No 1 Contenders Tag Team Open

The winners of this match will challenge The North for the Tag Team Championships at Hard To Kill. Tags are not necessary and everyone is legal in this chaotic bout. Willie hits a corkscrew press over the top into Reno Scum on the floor. Swann calls for Willie but it appears Willie injured his knee on that high-risk move. Dr Ariel comes out and says Willie is unable to continue competing in the match. Swann fights for his life and he hits Reno Scum with a double cutter. Dave spikes Swann into a Tombstone Piledriver from Jake but Wentz breaks up the pin attempt. Luster launches Swann into Dave who’s stuck in the Tree of Woe in the corner. Dez flips Wentz onto Luster but it’s not enough as Jake breaks the follow up pin attempt. Swann counters a cutter attempt from oVe and rolls up Dave to win the match by himself.

After the match, The North are seen looking on from high above the ring. Josh Alexander wants to blindside Swann while he’s vulnerable but Ethan Page persuades him to do things his way instead.

Jimmy Jacobs conducts a sit-down interview with former World Champion Brian Cage. Jimmy asks Cage what’s next for him after being eliminated from the current World Title picture. Cage says there is a plethora of talent he’s never competed against. RVD and Katie Forbes interrupt and start getting physical on the couch next to Cage and Jimmy. Cage forces them to leave and RVD makes fun of him for losing to Tessa Blanchard in the Elimination Challenge.

Tessa Blanchard vs Madman Fulton

Sami Callihan handpicked Fulton to go one-on-one with Tessa here tonight. Fulton rag dolls Tessa in the corner. Tessa builds momentum with an incredible show of strength as she sunset flips Fulton. Tessa dropkicks Fulton the outside and hits him with a dive, followed by a tilt-a-whirl DDT. Tessa goes for Magnum but Jake Crist pushes her off the top, causing the disqualification.

Dave Crist joins him and Fulton in a 3-on-1 beatdown until Ken Shamrock makes the save. Tessa picked Shamrock as Sami Callihan’s opponent and that match is about to get underway.

World Champion Sami Callihan vs Ken Shamrock – Non-Title Match

Callihan spits in the face of Shamrock, prompting Shamrock to clobber him with a kick. They brawl around the ringside area as Callihan sends Shamrock into the steel guardrail. Shamrock kicks out at two after a Death Valley Driver from Callihan. Shamrock charges into into the corner but Callihan uses the referee as a shield, causing him to get hit instead. Callihan attempts to use the World Title as a weapon but Shamrock ducks and locks in the ankle lock. Callihan taps but there is no referee. Fulton attacks Shamrock from behind and lays him out with a swinging slam. Callihan locks in an ankle lock of his own and Shamrock is knocked unconscious. The referee recovers and calls for the bell.

After the match, Fulton is incensed and violently attacks Shamrock. Fulton stands tall after he tosses a lifeless Shamrock over the top rope to the floor.