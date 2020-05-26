IMPACT! on AXS TV Results – May 26, 2020

Ace Austin vs Hernandez – #1 Contenders Tournament Semi Final

Ace avoids Hernandez in the corner, then connects with a springboard kick. Hernandez turns the tide with a big press slam. Ace dives through the ropes but Hernandez catches him in mid-air and boxes the ears. Ace connects with a low blow while the referees back is turned. Ace continues to target the legs of Hernandez. After a long beat-down, Hernandez hits a series of strikes to build momentum. Hernandez hits a back-breaker for two. Ace counters the Border Toss and clips the knee of Hernandez. Ace hits The Fold to win and advance to the finals.

Johnny Swinger tells Chris Bey that in order for them to be a successful team, he has to take direction from the Swing Man. Bey tells Swinger to accompany him to the ring and they’ll figure it on the fly.

Michael Elgin previews his #1 Contenders Tournament match against Trey later tonight.

Chris Bey w/ Johnny Swinger vs Cousin Jake

Jake shows off his strength advantage in the early going as he tosses Bey across the ring. Swinger tries to get involved from ringside but Jake makes him pay for it. Bey hits a springboard dropkick to build momentum. Bey connects with a running dropkick in the corner, then distracts the referee while Swinger gets a shot in. Jake avoids a Moonsault, then connects with a strong right hand to Bey’s jaw. Jake hits a vicious driver for two. Jake sends Bey soaring with a huge power-bomb. Swinger causes the distraction from the apron. Jake knocks him down to the floor but Bey capitalizes with the Final Finesse to win.

After the match, Swinger and Bey continue the attack on Jake until X-Division Champion Willie Mack makes the save.

Chase Stevens interrupts Rohit Raju’s interview backstage. Rohit accuses him and other TNA originals of trying to steal his spotlight. Rohit challenges him to a match next week and Stevens accepts as it appears that was his goal all along.

Kimber Lee vs Havok

Lee attacks Havok from behind at the opening bell to gain the early advantage. Lee connects with a series of roundhouse kick. Havok hits a spine-buster, followed by a back-breaker. Havok charges at Lee in the corner with three running boots. Lee rakes the eyes of Havok to create separation. Lee is about to use the brass knuckles once again but Nevaeh hits the ring and stops her, causing the disqualification.

Havok and Nevaeh trap her as they work together to take out Kimber Lee.

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz bully and beat down Kylie Rae and Susie in the backstage area. As she recovers, Susie begins to channel her dark side.

Joseph P. Ryan invites Jake and Dave Crist to join him at ringside for his match against Crazzy Steve next week to see how Cancel Culture deals with their problems.

The North Defend the Tag Team Championships Against Cody Deaner & Wheels at the Deaner Compound

The North arrive at the Deaner Compound, a remote farm that Ethan Page notes is incredibly far. After a bizarre series of events, Cody Deaner reveals to The North that Wheels is not who they think it is. Wheels reveals himself to the giant of the Deaner family and gives The North more of a fight than they bargained for. With the Tag Team Championships on the line, the two teams brawl all over the farm. Josh Alexander takes out Cody with a Tombstone Piledriver on top of a trailer. This allows The North to double team Wheels in the ring. The North try to attack the referee for a slow count. He fights right back but The North gain the upper-hand. Cody has the match won but there’s no referee. The promoter from The North’s recent string of matches in Canada blindsides Wheels from behind, allowing The North to steal the victory and escape the Deaner Compound with their Tag Team Championships.

Looks like The Rascalz have something to settle with @MegaTJP and @FALLAH1 to decide who is truly on top of the division. #IMPACTonAXSTV @DezmondXavier @zachary_wentz pic.twitter.com/gIAr4kSNNr — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 27, 2020

Gia Miller interviews TJP and Fallah Bahh backstage. They say they’re at the front of the line for a Tag Team Title opportunity when The North are able to compete in the US again. The Rascalz interrupt, reminding TJP and Fallah that they defeated them and XXXL. A definitive #1 contenders match between the two teams is made for next week.

Moose: "Think of all the names who've had this. Don't you want to be like Kurt Angle? Don't you want to be like Sting? Don't you want to be like @TheMooseNation?"



The Rascalz: "BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!" #IMPACTonAXSTV @DezmondXavier @TheTreyMiguel @zachary_wentz pic.twitter.com/BgXIdCcEct — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 27, 2020

The Rascalz return to the Treehouse where they are joined by the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion, Moose. The Rascalz make fun of him for calling himself the TNA World Heavyweight Champion, despite the promotion not existing anymore. Moose threatens the Rascalz before leaving.

Deonna Purrazzo, The Virtuosa is coming soon to IMPACT Wrestling.

The relationship between Rosemary and John E Bravo continues to grow as Rosemary tells Bravo she wants to be in his corner from now on.

Michael Elgin vs Trey – #1 Contenders Tournament Semi Final

Both men are very evenly matched in the early going. Trey gains control with a DDT on the floor, followed by a split-legged Moonsault for two. Elgin turns the tide with double knees into the back of Trey. There’s no backing down from Trey but every time he gets up, Elgin takes him back down to the mat. Trey finally gets something going with a jawbreaker. Later on, Trey hits a stunner but Elgin comes right back with a massive clothesline. Trey connects with a series of superkicks, followed by a springboard cutter for a near fall. Elgin attempts a top rope powerbomb but Trey counters into a Hurricanrana. Trey launches himself off the top, Elgin hits him with a mid-air powerbomb. Trey somehow kicks out again as Elgin wonders what he has to do to win. The lights go out and Sami Callihan makes his presence felt. Elgin turns his back to Trey, allowing him to recover. Trey gets Elgin in a pinning predicament to score the huge upset victory and move on to the finals.

