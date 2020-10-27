IMPACT on AXS TV Results – October 27, 2020

The first IMPACT! after Bound For Glory opens with a wild brawl in the backstage area between new World Champion Rich Swann and the man he defeated last Saturday, Eric Young. As the fight spills into the arena, it becomes apparent that this attack was orchestrated by EY. The beatdown continues before referees, security and Executive Vice President Scott D’amore come down to him from doing further damage. Young wants his rematch tonight but D’amore refuses to give it to him. However, Swann has different plans and agrees to give Young his rematch right here, right now!

World Champion Rich Swann (c) vs Eric Young – IMPACT World Championship

Swann is not dressed to compete as he competes in dress slacks and no shoes. Young attempts a top rope elbow drop but Swann avoids it to create gain his breath. Young sends him flying across the ring with a big powerbomb for two. Swann connects with his signature handspring cutter, followed by the Phoenix splash to defeat EY once again.

World Champion Rich Swann (c) def Eric Young – IMPACT World Championship

Backstage, Havok looks disturbed as she informs Nevaeh that Father James Mitchell is back to officiate the wedding of John E Bravo and Rosemary later tonight.

After the huge announcement that the Knockouts Tag Team Titles are returning to IMPACT Wrestling, Tenille Dashwood and Alisha are looking for a partner to enter the tournament. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz make fun of Alisha for not having anyone to tag with – until Jordynne Grace stands up for her. Later tonight, they two duos will clash in tag team action.

Tommy Dreamer vs Brian Myers – Hardcore Halloween Match

Hardcore Halloween means no disqualifications, no countouts and anything goes! They don’t call Dreamer the innovator of violence for nothing as he uses everything at his disposal as a weapon. Dreamer launches himself off the apron but Myers cuts him off with a wet floor sign. Myers turns the tide, laying in a vicious beatdown on his opponent. Myers takes a bite of an apple and spits it in Dreamer’s face. Dreamer fights back with a series of strikes, followed by a cutter for two. Dreamer lays out a pile of thumbtacks and candy corn on the mat. Dreamer bites The Most Professional Wrestler and sends him flying into the thumbtacks and candy corn from the top. Myers is about to end Dreamer when Swoggle crawls out a garbage can and delivers a low blow to Myers with a pair of tongs! Dreamer hits the Death Valley Driver through a table to win.

Tommy Dreamer def Brian Myers – Hardcore Halloween Match

.@Rhyno313 plans to use the Call Your Shot trohpy to challenge for IMPACT World Tag Team Titles with @HEATHXXII! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Z2Zu4w71R9 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 28, 2020

Gia Miller congratulates Rhino on winning the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound For Glory, awarding him a title shot of his choosing, as well as securing an IMPACT Wrestling contract for Heath. Rhino plans on challenging for the Tag Team Championships alongside his friend. There are rumors that Heath sustained an injury during the gauntlet and he doesn’t want that to effect his big money deal that Scott D’amore has agreed to sign, as per the stipulations of the match.

Reno Scum hold up Fallah Bahh for stealing the roll of cash from Hernandez in order to fund John E Bravo’s wedding. Fallah tricks them in to believing that Bravo has the cash but really, he just has an extra secure hiding spot for it!

XXXL (Larry D & Acey Romero) vs Rascalz (Dez & Wentz)

The Rascalz jumpstart the match by attacking XXXL before the opening bell. Acey quickly turns it around with a Samoan Drop to Wentz. Acey continues to wear him down, preventing him from making the tag to Dez. Wentz creates separation with a flying knee, allowing him to finally tag in his partner. The action is fast and furious as Dez hits a handspring Pele kick on Acey! Larry clotheslines Dez for a near fall. Larry soars off the top with a thunderous splash on Dez to win.

XXXL (Larry D & Acey Romero) def Rascalz (Dez & Wentz)

Barrister RD Evans is representing Deonna Purrazzo as she threatens legal action against IMPACT Wrestling after Su Yung answered her open challenge and defeated her for the Knockouts Championship at Bound For Glory. Purrazzo demands that the Knockouts Title be returned to her – or else. Scott D’amore heads to the ring to make a statement.

Gia Miller interviews the Motor City Machine Guns who lost the Tag Team Championships to The North in a four-way match at Bound For Glory. They’re jumped by XXXL who deal more damage to the neck of Alex Shelley which was previously injured by Josh Alexander with a vicious Piledriver.

Scott D’amore is in the ring and despite the legal action being threatened by Deonna Purrazzo, he reinstated that Su Yung is the rightful Knockouts Champion. Purrazzo’s music hits and she comes to the ring alongside Kimber Lee and Barrister RD Evans. Purrazzo’s representative states that the only reason that Purrazzo laid out the open challenge was because something happened to her scheduled opponent, Kylie Rae. Evans suggests that it was at the hands of Su Yung herself. D’amore reminds Purrazzo that she has a contractually obligated rematch and if she agrees not to take legal action, she can have it next week on IMPACT! Purrazzo accepts the offer when Su Yung’s music hits! The Undead Bride comes to the ring and takes out Evans and Lee with the Mandible Claw. The carnage conitnues when Su sprays red mist in the face of the Executive Vice President before locking in the Mandible Claw on Purrazzo.

Moose interrupts Rich Swann’s celebration in the backstage area and claims that the TNA World Heavyweight Championship is the top title in the promotion, not the IMPACT World Title. Moose brings up Swann’s poor upbringing and Swann almost loses it but his friends hold him back. Willie Mack comes to his defense and challenges Moose to a match later tonight. Moose declines and tells Willie that he doesn’t get to decide when.

Rich Swann enters his locker room where Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock are waiting for him. Callihan tells Swann that he’ll be hearing from him a lot from now on. Swann realizes now that he’s the World Champion, he has a huge target on his back.

Last Saturday on LIVE Countdown to Glory, Ken Shamrock was inducted into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

A brawl breaks out in the backstage area after new Tag Team Champions The North call The Good Brothers the worst investment IMPACT has ever made.

Jimmy Jacobs shows up for Rohit Raju’s party to celebrate his X-Division Title victory over five other competitors at Bound For Glory but nobody’s there.

John E Bravo figures out that Fallah Bahh stole the money from Hernandez and kept it for himself instead of using it to fund the wedding. Bravo tells the best man that he’s dead to him.

Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs Jordynne Grace & Alisha

The Knockouts Tag Title Tournament begins in three weeks on IMPACT! as these two teams look to build momentum here tonight. Alisha charges at Kiera and hits a flurry of strikes. Kiera attempts a kick but Alisha catches it and sends her face-first into the mat. Jordynne hits Kiera with a powerslam. Alisha launches herself of the shoulders of her partner, crashing into Kiera below. Alisha makes the tag to Jordynne but the referee doesn’t see it because of a distraction from Tasha. Kiera gains control with a superkick to Alisha. After tagging into the match, Tasha establishes her dominance with a big spinebuster. Alisha creates separation with a bulldog, allowing her to make the tag to Jordynne who’s on fire. Jordynne hits her signature splash out of the corner for two. Alisha charges into the corner but Tasha sidesteps, causing her to collide with Jordynne. Tasha rolls up Alisha to win.

Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz def Jordynne Grace & Alisha

After the match, Jordynne is frustrated with Alisha for her mistake and storms to the back.

While Willie Mack is filming a video message for a fan, Moose hits him over the head with the TNA World Heavyweight Championship!

Taya Valkyrie warns Rosemary that John E Bravo has turned into a lunatic while trying to plan the wedding. Taya tries to persuade her to leave Bravo at the altar but she has no plans of doing so. Moments away from the wedding, Taya has a bad feeling about this.

The Wedding of John E Bravo & Rosemary

The cast of Wrestle House and other IMPACT Wrestling stars surround the ring for the wedding of John E Bravo and Rosemary. Havok sticks to her word and reincarnates Father James Mitchell to officiate the ceremony. Everyone looks on in disbelief that the wedding is actually going according to plan. The ceremony progresses until Mitchell pronounces them husband and wife. But when Bravo goes in for a kiss, the lights go out and there’s a loud bang! When they come back on, it appears as though John E Bravo has been shot. IMPACT Wrestling goes off the air.