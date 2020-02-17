IMPACT Plus Adds New Content from Alpha-1 Wrestling

Alpha-1 Wrestling, a popular Canada-based promotion that has been running shows in Ontario since 2010, will begin airing on the IMPACT Plus digital subscription video-on-demand (VOD) service.

Alpha-1 is the brainchild of founder Ethan Page, who is also one half of the reigning IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The North, along with Josh Alexander.

The first Alpha-1 show to air on IMPACT+ will be Deadly Encounter, which was held on Feb. 16 in Hamilton, Ont. Deadly Encounter will be available on IMPACT Plus this February, along with four additional Alpha-1 shows from 2019.

“Getting the chance to air Alpha-1 Wrestling shows on IMPACT Plus is a great opportunity and a perfect way to further spotlight the talented in-ring performers,” Page said.

The Alpha-1 roster features the promotion’s 2019 Wrestler of the Year, Mark Wheeler; the 2019 Newcomer of the Year, Dan The Dad; as well as 2019 rivals BMD and Justin Sane, among others. In addition, many IMPACT Wrestling stars have competed in an Alpha-1 ring, including Trey of The Rascalz, Josh Alexander of The North, Sami Callihan, Moose and more.

The next major Alpha-1 show is This Is The Way on March 22, featuring in-ring appearances by IMPACT Wrestling stars Eddie Edwards, Moose, Jake Crist, Sami Callihan, Trey and Josh Alexander. The show will premiere on IMPACT Plus in early April.

For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com or www.alpha-1wrestling.com.

