IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: February 25, 2020

Will Eddie’s Momentum Continue in the Best of 5 Series?

Last week on IMPACT!, Eddie Edwards stayed alive in the Best of 5 Series after Michael Elgin took the early 2-0 lead. With Eddie’s victory, the score now sits at 2-1 in favour of Elgin. Eddie is once again in a must-win situation because the next time he loses, the Best of 5 Series will be over and Michael Elgin will be headed to Rebellion for a shot at the World Title. The professional wrestling world has been in awe of the incredible matches these two have been having and this Tuesday on IMPACT!, they will do it all again.

Hard To Kill Rematch On Tap for IMPACT!

Last month at Hard To Kill, RVD competed against Daga in an impromptu match that saw RVD come out on top. After a backstage altercation on the latest episode of IMPACT!, they will meet again this Tuesday in Las Vegas. Will lightning strike twice for RVD or will Daga teach him and Katie Forbes, a lesson in respect? There’s only one way to find out.

Gut Check Returns

This Tuesday on IMPACT!, Gut Check makes it’s longest-awaited return. The fan-favorite competition will feature young talent in a series of matchups and challenges to determine who has what it takes to earn an IMPACT Wrestling contract. Which future stars will emerge this year?

