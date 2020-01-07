IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview – January 7, 2020

Hard To Kill goes down this Sunday, January 12th on pay-per-view and this week’s IMPACT! on AXS TV is the last chance to make an impression. Who will gain momentum heading into the big show? Find out at 8/7c on AXS TV and streaming on Twitch.

Moose & RVD Battle Cage & Rhino Ahead of Hard To Kill Singles Bouts

Before Moose takes on Rhino and RVD goes one-on-one with Brian Cage in two respective singles matches at Hard To Kill, these two rivalries will come together for tag team action on IMPACT!. All four of these men will be looking to score the victory as it will give them an all important boost just 5 nights away from pay-per-view. We know that Moose and RVD have had issues in the past but that was long before RVD’s change in attitude. While Cage and Rhino seem to have similar intentions in IMPACT Wrestling, you never know what will happen when you combine two combustable elements. Get a taste of the action at Hard To Kill this week on IMPACT!.

Knockouts of the Undead Realm Go to War

The gruelling war between Rosemary and Father James Mitchell may reach it’s boiling point this week on IMPACT! when Rosemary battles Havok in singles action. If you can believe it, the situation involving these 3 bizarre individuals got even weirder when Suzie made her mysterious return to IMPACT Wrestling. While Mitchell continues to recruit Suzie to his dark army, Rosemary is attempting to save her from what she knows to be Suzie’s tragic fate if she goes down that road. There’s no telling what will happen when the next chapter in this terrifying story unfolds this week on IMPACT!.

Spotlight Shines on Knockouts Division

As Taya Valkyrie prepares to put her Knockouts Title on the line against both Jordynne Grace and ODB in a three-way match this Sunday at Hard To Kill, she must first step into the ring with her opponents in 6 Knockouts tag team action. The longest-reigning Knockouts Champion in history will team with IMPACT Wrestling’s frenemies Madison Rayne and Kiera Hogan to battle Jordynne, ODB and Tenille Dashwood. Not only will the three competitors in this Sunday’s Knockouts Title match be looking to send a message to one another, but the other three who are on the outside looking in will likely want to play spoiler. Strap yourself in because there’s no telling what will happen in this one.

Preview This Sunday’s Hard To Kill Pay-Per-View

IMPACT! will also feature an in-depth look at this Sunday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. In the historic main event, Tessa Blanchard looks to become the first woman to hold the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship when she challenges her ultimate rival Sami Callihan. Preview this match and many more from the stacked Hard To Kill card.

The final episode of IMPACT! before Hard To Kill is sure to produce intense matches and moments. Tune in this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS and streaming on Twitch to watch it all unfold.