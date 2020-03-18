IMPACT! Preview: March 24, 2020

This Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch, the action continues from Sin City with a loaded card you have to see to believe.

Tag Team Dream

Four of the greatest athletes in IMPACT Wrestling history step inside the ring this Tuesday night for an unprecedented tag team bout. World Champion Tessa Blanchard teams with Eddie Edwards to battle Michael Elgin and Taya Valkyrie. All four of these competitors have deep-seated rivalries with each other, leading to what is sure to be a combustible collision. While Tessa, Eddie and Elgin are looking ahead to their three-way World Title match at Rebellion, Taya is on the outside looking in and will do anything to shift the spotlight onto her. This is one you cannot miss.

Step Into the Undead Realm

This war must come to an end and it just might when Havok and Su Yung step into the Undead Realm this Tuesday on IMPACT! Su Yung is back and more terrifying than ever but the same can be said for Havok who has reached an enormous level of power since forming her alliance with the nefarious Father James Mitchell. It was he who suggested this chapter unfold inside the Undead Realm, away from the presence of Rosemary. The Undead Realm has consumed some of the most beloved warriors in IMPACT Wrestling – will it do the same to Havok or Su Yung?

Will Moose Eliminate Another TNA Veteran?

Moose has continued to target and berate returning TNA veterans in recent weeks. His latest target is none other than former member of The Naturals, Chase Stevens. Chase stood up to Moose and a brawl ensued. Now, the two look to settle the score when they meet in singles action on IMPACT!

Extreme Legends Reunite

Rhino is not one to back down from a fight. However, he has been at a severe numbers disadvantage against oVe in recent weeks. We learned that extreme legends stick together when Sabu made his return to IMPACT Wrestling, coming to the aid of Rhino and somewhat evening the odds in the fight. This Tuesday on IMPACT!, Rhino and Sabu reunite to battle Madman Fulton and Dave Crist in tag team action. Get ready for a hardcore collision.

Who Will Earn an X-Division Title Shot?

Brace yourself for edge-of-your-seat action like only the X-Division can provide. With a whopping seven competitors competing in the sudden death Scramble Match to determine the #1 contender for Ace Austin‘s X-Division Championship, this huge opportunity is anyone’s for the taking. Hot off his debut last week, will Chris Bey earn a title opportunity in record time? Daga has been on a tear as of late and is eager to hold IMPACT gold. Willie Mack proves that the X-Division is not about weight limits, it’s about no limits. The field is stacked but only one can win.

Rascalz & Reno Scum Set to Collide

Dez and Wentz of the Rascalz take to the ring for tag team action against Reno Scum this Tuesday on IMPACT! With the IMPACT Wrestling tag team division as competitive as ever, a win here is crucial if these teams want to move up the rankings ladder. Reno Scum will have the home-field advantage in Las Vegas. Will that be enough to propel them to a victory?