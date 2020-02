Last week on IMPACT!, there was no shortage of action in the backstage area. A Hard To Kill rematch was made for this Tuesday’s IMPACT! after an altercation between RVD and Daga. New Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace proclaimed that she would be a fighting Champion after defeating Taya Valkyrie just one week prior. Plus, Susie (or should we say Su Yung?) sent a terrifying message to Havok and much more. Here is your backstage pass.