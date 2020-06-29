IMPACT Wrestling Channel Expands Into 17 Latin American Countries on Pluto TV LATAM

THE POPULAR IMPACT WRESTLING CHANNEL EXPANDS INTO 17 LATIN AMERICAN COUNTRIES ON THE PLUTO TV LATAM PLATFORM

The Latin American Channel Will Feature New and Exclusive Spanish-Language Content Specifically Created For the Platform

LOS ANGELES – (June 29, 2020)– IMPACT Wrestling announced today the expansion of the promotion’s popular IMPACT Wrestling Channel on Pluto TV LATAM—furthering the channel’s reach throughout Latin America. The move comes as a continuation of IMPACT Wrestling’s partnership with Pluto TV, which kicked off in April 2018 with the U.S. launch of the IMPACT Wrestling Channel on the country’s top free ad-supported streaming television service.

Since its inception in 2002, IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of the leading independent global multi-platform media company Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp. Inc., has established itself as one of the largest professional wrestling organizations in the world and the premier destination for wrestling fans across the globe. Now, viewers in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Paraguay, El Salvador, Uruguay and Venezuela will be able to enjoy the IMPACT Wrestling Channel’s hard-hitting programming lineup on Pluto TV—providing them with new and exclusive Spanish-language content made specifically for the channel, and giving them unprecedented access to IMPACT’s powerful library of epic matchups and unforgettable victories.

The IMPACT Wrestling Channel puts the spotlight on more than 1,000 hours of original content celebrating squared-circle icons from Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Sting, to Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash and AJ Styles, as well as IMPACT Wrestling’s current roster of world-class athletes which includes UFC Hall Of Famer Ken Shamrock, hardcore legends Rob Van Dam and Rhino, X-Division Champion Willie Mack, former NFL player Moose, and Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards, TJP, as well as the hard-hitting Knockouts Division which includes reigning Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, Tenille Dashwood and Kylie Rae, among others. The IMPACT Wrestling Channel can be easily accessed through Pluto TV on the web, and on Android and Apple devices.

“This announcement represents a continuation of IMPACT Wrestling’s successful partnership with Pluto TV, as we launch the IMPACT Wrestling Channel in Latin America for the first time,” said Ed Nordholm, President of IMPACT Wrestling. “Professional wrestling is incredibly popular around the world and we are committed to delivering more of the high-quality content viewers crave to all corners of the globe. Joining forces with Pluto TV gives us the perfect opportunity to do this, effectively enabling IMPACT Wrestling to broaden our reach to an even wider audience.”

Viewers across the globe can watch IMPACT Wrestling content on a variety of platforms and devices including the IMPACT + Plus SVOD service and digital channel; on the promotion’s highlight-packed YouTube Channel; and on twitch.tv. IMPACT Wrestling can also be seen throughout the United States via Anthem’s AXS TV, one of the nation’s largest independent cable channels as well as on Roku devices and mobile iOS and Android apps. IMPACT Wrestling is broadcast globally in over 120 countries.

About IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling is one of the world’s most significant wrestling entertainment properties, creating more than 200 hours of original content annually across television and other digital platforms. IMPACT Wrestling specializes in creating premium content, events, products, merchandise, and music, as well as the management and promotion of professional wrestlers. Its highly successful flagship, IMPACT!, is broadcast globally, including AXS TV and Twitch in the United States, Fight Network and GameTV in Canada, Sony Ten 2 and DSport in India, 5STAR and Fight Network in the United Kingdom, e.tv in Africa, MVStv in Mexico and TAPDMV in the Philippines. IMPACT Wrestling is a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc.

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a ViacomCBS Company, is the leading free streaming television service in America, delivering 250+ live and original channels and thousands of on-demand movies in partnership with major TV networks, movie studios, publishers, and digital media companies. With over 22 million monthly active users in the US, Pluto TV has a global footprint that extends into Europe, with Latin America launching in March 2020. Pluto TV is available on all mobile, web and connected TV streaming devices and millions of viewers tune in each month to watch premium news, TV shows, movies, sports, lifestyle, and trending digital series. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV has offices in New York, Silicon Valley, Chicago and Berlin.

