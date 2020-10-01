IMPACT Wrestling & Fight Network Content Comes to RUTUBE.LiST

ANTHEM SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT AND RUSSIA’S LARGEST DIGITAL PLATFORM RUTUBE.LiST ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT BRINGING IMPACT WRESTLING & FIGHT NETWORK CONTENT TO THE POPULAR VIDEO SERVICE

Rutube.List Users Can Enjoy Fight Network & IMPACT Wrestling Offerings in a VOD-Style Format Beginning October 1, with Programming in Both English and Russian

Los Angeles (October 1, 2020) – Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc., a globally integrated multi-platform media company, announced today a partnership with Rutube.List—Russia’s largest digital platform—bringing exclusive content from Anthem’s popular combat sports platform Fight Network and renowned pro wrestling promotion IMPACT Wrestling to the video service beginning today, Thursday, October 1.

Rutube.List is the largest Russian entertainment platform by volume of registered users, providing exclusive and premium content to 10 million viewers throughout Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which includes Armenia, Belarus, Moldova and Kazakhstan, among others. Rutube.List delivers a rich blend of programming options from both domestic and international distributors, available free of charge to registered viewers.

Anthem’s acclaimed Fight Network and IMPACT Wrestling content joins Rutube.List’s growing sports block, which puts the spotlight on a wide variety of competitions from around the world. Fight Network and IMPACT Wrestling programming will launch on Rutube.List in a VOD-style format, presented in both English and Russian.

Fight Network is the world’s premier destination for 24/7 combat sports coverage, boasting more than 300 hours of live fights from top promoters across the globe. Additionally, Fight Network puts the spotlight on a slate of critically acclaimed original programs including Retrospective, Diary, In 60 and After The Fight, as well as an impressive roster of classic fights and compilations, and weekly series such as Boxing World Weekly, Total Combat, International Judo Federation and IMPACT Wrestling—one of the most popular professional wrestling promotions in the world.

Since its inception in 2002, IMPACT has established itself as one of the largest professional wrestling organizations in the world and the premier destination for wrestling fans across the globe. Now, Rutube.List viewers can enjoy original IMPACT content celebrating squared-circle icons from Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Sting, to Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash and AJ Styles, as well as IMPACT Wrestling’s current roster of world-class athletes which includes IMPACT World Champion Eric Young, UFC Hall Of Famer Ken Shamrock, X-Division Champion Rohit Raju, Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns, former NFL player Moose, and fan-favorites Sami Callihan, Tommy Dreamer and Willie Mack, as well as the hard-hitting Knockouts Division which includes reigning Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Jordynne Grace, Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, Tenille Dashwood and Kylie Rae, among others. In addition to Russia and the CIS, IMPACT Wrestling is available in the United States, Latin America, Canada, India, the United Kingdom, Africa and Mexico.

IMPACT Wrestling is poised to deliver its biggest event of the year next month, when Bound For Glory© takes over Nashville on Saturday, October 24 and is headlined by a hotly-anticipated main event where IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Eric Young will put his title on the line against IMPACT standout Rich Swann. The global pay-per-view event is available through FITE TV (order now), Box Nation UK, DISH, DirecTV, Vubiquity, Rogers, Bell, Shaw and Sasktel. Also, it is available on InDemand platforms including Altice, Cox, Spectrum, Verizon Fios and Comcast Xfinity.

“Russia is a true powerhouse for combat sports, bringing the world some of the top fighters in the business and boasting an impressive base of passionate and knowledgeable fans,” said Jaime Pollack, Chief Revenue Officer, Fight Media Group, who oversees all commercial operations for Fight Network and IMPACT Wrestling. “Anthem is proud to join forces with Rutube.List, bringing some of the best offerings from Fight Network and IMPACT Wrestling to 10 million viewers throughout Russia and the CIS. We are excited to be a part of their growing sports programming lineup, and look forward to working with them as we move into the future.”

“Various thematic content of the Fight Network channel will be available on Rutube.List, including a library of classic wrestling matches, collections of spectacular fights, analysis of the best and critical moments of combat events and comments from athletes and experts,” said Roman Maksimov, CEO of Rutube.List.

About Rutube.List

The largest Russian entertainment video service based on the number of registered users-10 million. The digital platform offers premium content from Russian and international rights holders.

About Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc.

Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. is a globally integrated multi-platform media company with offices and studios in Los Angeles, Denver, Nashville, New York, Toronto, London and Istanbul. Anthem’s portfolio includes AXS TV, a leading music, entertainment and lifestyle television channel and digital media company; Fight Network, the world’s premier combat sports channel; IMPACT Wrestling, one of the world’s leading wrestling organizations specializing in original programming and live events; Game+, the leader in Esports and gaming content; GameTV, the home of game shows and competition-based reality series; and HDNet Movies, which features theatrically released films and documentaries. Anthem also has a significant ownership interest in Pursuit Channel, one of the top outdoor channels in the U.S.