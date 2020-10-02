IMPACT Wrestling Partners With Premier Sports

WEEKLY SHOW IMPACT! TO AIR 10PM WEDNESDAYS ON FREESPORTS

SPECIAL EVENTS – INC BOUND FOR GLORY – TO AIR LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS

LONDON (October 2, 2020) – IMPACT Wrestling is excited to announce a brand new television partnership that brings British and Irish fans closer to all the action from the world’s most exciting wrestling promotion.

IMPACT’s new relationship with PREMIER SPORTS slams into action this Tuesday, October 6, with a special presentation of IMPACT Plus Presents: VICTORY ROAD©. The three-hour extravaganza is headlined by the bitter rematch between Eddie Edwards and the man who ripped away his World Title, Eric Young. VICTORY ROAD hits Premier Sports 2 at 9pm.

Then, the following evening, the fastest-paced show in professional wrestling – IMPACT! – debuts on FreeSports at 10pm. IMPACT Wrestling’s flagship weekly show will air each and every Wednesday night at 10pm, just hours after the show takes place in the United States.

Premier Sports 1 will be the television destination for all of IMPACT Wrestling’s supershows including the biggest event of 2020 – BOUND FOR GLORY© – which will emanate LIVE from Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday night, October 24, from 1am.

IMPACT Wrestling boasts one of the most exciting and talent-laden rosters in the world of pro wrestling, including World Champion Eric Young, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Tag Team Champions the Motor City Machine Guns, the awe-inspiring athleticism of the X Division and Champion Rohit Raju, the superstar Good Brothers, Moose, Rich Swann, Rhino, Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards, Tenille Dashwood and Taya Valkyrie.

IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore said: “We’re very excited to be back in prime time and for our fans in the UK and Ireland to be able catch all the action from our flagship weekly show for free… and just hours after it takes place in the United States.

“The fans over there are some of the most passionate and knowledgeable wrestling fans in the world. They love IMPACT Wrestling and we’re beginning this new partnership with Premier Sports at the perfect time, with a stacked BOUND FOR GLORY just weeks away.”

Richard Webb, COO of Premier Sports and FreeSports commented: “Given there is a huge wrestling following in the UK we are delighted to add IMPACT to our channels. This new partnership allows IMPACT fans watch to tune into FreeSports every Wednesday at 10pm completely free while also being able to enjoy IMPACT PPV events live on Premier Sports from just £9.99 a month.”

In the UK, Premier Sports is available on Sky, Virgin TV and the Premier Player from just £9.99 per month and the easiest way to subscribe is via the Premier Sports website – www.premiersports.com. Sister channel FreeSports is available for FREE on Freeview channel 64, Sky HD channel 422, Virgin HD channel 553, BT/TalkTalk channel 64. British and Irish grapple fans can also catch the action online via the FreeSports Player – www.freesportsplayer.tv. In ROI, Premier Sports is available via Sky and NOW TV.

IMPACT’s October calendar looks like this:

Tues Oct 6 9pm: VICTORY ROAD on Premier Sport

Weds Oct 7, 10pm: IMPACT! new episode on FreeSports

Weds Oct 14, 10pm: IMPACT! new episode on FreeSports

Weds Oct 21, 10pm: IMPACT! new episode on FreeSports

Saturday night Oct 24 from 1am: BOUND FOR GLORY – LIVE! – on Premier Sports

Weds Oct 28, 10pm: IMPACT! new episode on FreeSports