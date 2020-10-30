IMPACT Wrestling To Sell Autographed, Match-Used Collectibles & Rare Souvenirs on eBay

All memorabilia will feature new IMPACT Hologram to guarantee authenticity

(October 30, 2020) – IMPACT Wrestling today launched an eBay store (ebay.com/impactwrestling.com), offering unique autographed memorabilia, including match-worn items, exclusive 1-of-1 collectibles and more.

IMPACT collectibles will be available for fans worldwide, including match-worn items from the BOUND FOR GLORY pay-per-view event, held October 24 in Nashville, Tennessee.

IMPACT collectibles now available include match-worn shirs, match-used souvenirs and even match-destroyed items, and more.

One of the first items now for sale is a flashback to Slammiversary, held this past July. Eddie Edwards ultimately left Slammiversary as the new IMPACT World Champion, but not before surviving a fall through a wooden table along with Ace Austin in the main event. The IMPACT Wrestling store on eBay offers a piece of that Slammiversary table that Edwards and Austin crashed through and destroyed – and both personally autographed the wood.

All autographs of IMPACT items are guaranteed authentic and witnessed in-person by an IMPACT Wrestling Executive. Plus, all IMPACT Collectibles come with a numbered IMPACT Hologram, verifying their authenticity.

IMPACT will update its eBay store on a regular basis with some of the most unique collectibles ever offered in professional wrestling.

** To visit IMPACT Wrestling’s store on eBay, go to: www.ebay.com/impactwrestling.