The Titanium Experience

Do you want the best seats in the house? Do you want to meet and interact with your favorite IMPACT Wrestling stars? What about exclusive events and experiences? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you need to check out Titanium Tickets at an upcoming IMPACT Wrestling event.

At our most recent events in Las Vegas, Titanium Ticket holders were treated to an exclusive photo op with the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts.

Each Titanium Ticket also includes a bonus event that you get to experience with the IMPACT Wrestling stars. In Las Vegas, fans went bowling with Ken Shamrock, Josh Alexander, Kiera Hogan, Rohit Raju and Michael Elgin.

The next time you attend IMPACT Wrestling live, go Titanium for one of the greatest experiences in professional wrestling. Titanium Tickets for A-Town Beatdown in Atlanta this March are available now.