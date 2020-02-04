Jordynne Gets Taya 1 on 1 for Knockouts Title

This Tuesday on IMPACT!, Jordynne Grace will finally get the opportunity she’s been waiting for – a singles match against Taya Valkyrie with the Knockouts Championship on the line. Jordynne earned this shot at the history-making champ when she defeated Madison Rayne and Kiera Hogan in what essentially turned into a 2 on 1 Handicap Match.

At Hard To Kill, Taya stole the victory over Jordynne Grace and ODB in a Three-Way Match for the Knockouts Title. Jordynne had ODB beat in the middle of the ring but Taya quickly disposed of her, scoring the pin and the win for herself. This do whatever it takes attitude has allowed her to cement herself as one of the greatest Knockouts Champions of all time.

After coming ever so close to becoming Knockouts Champion for the first time, Jordynne has once again reinvented herself and is looking as dominant as ever. Will she be able to dethrone Taya in Mexico City, especially now that Taya is without the help of her mercenaries Madison Rayne and Kiera Hogan? Tune in to IMPACT! this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch to find out.