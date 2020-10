Check out what’s headed your way on a brand new edition of IMPACT! Wrestling Backstage.

As they prepare for Eddie Edwards at Bound For Glory, the devastating duo of Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan strike again. As her wedding with John E Bravo approaches, Rosemary reaches a deal with Havok. Plus, Heath is awarded a huge opportunity at the biggest event of the year and more in these exclusive scenes from backstage on IMPACT!