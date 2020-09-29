Knockouts Title Match & More Added to Victory Road This Saturday

In addition to the huge World Title main event between Eric Young and Eddie Edwards, check out these other must-see matchups that were announced for Victory Road earlier tonight on IMPACT! The action goes down this Saturday at 8pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus.

Kylie Rae has her sights set on Deonna Purrazzo and the Knockouts Title at Bound for Glory – that is, if she’s still champion. This Saturday at Victory Road, Deonna Purrazzo will put the title on the line against the mysterious Susie, who earned this opportunity after a string of recent victories on IMPACT! It has become apparent that Susie is battling a demon of her past – her alter ego, Su Yung. Two questions will be answered this Saturday on IMPACT Plus – who will leave Victory Road with the Knockouts Title around their waist and will we see the horrifying Su Yung emerge?

Brian Myers calls himself the Most Professional Wrestler – but the way he’s been handling himself in IMPACT Wrestling hasn’t been very professional at all. After Gia Miller brought up his cheating ways in an interview, Myers had a meltdown and made a mess of the backstage area. The locker room leader Tommy Dreamer instructed him to clean up his act – or else. Now these two New Yorkers are set to clash this Saturday at Victory Road. Will Myers continue his winning ways or will Dreamer teach him a lesson in respect?

Since returning to IMPACT Wrestling, Tenille Dashwood has been at odds with Jordynne Grace. Alongside Kaleb With a K, Dashwood scored the victory in her first bout back vs Thicc Mamma Pump, albeit not without a distraction from her personal photographer. One week later, Dashwood attempted the same tactics but this time, Jordynne saw it coming and forced her to tap out. This Saturday on IMPACT Plus, the hottest new Knockouts feud continues as Tenille Dashwood and Jordynne Grace clash in a highly-anticipated rubber match. Who will leave Victory Road with the all-important W?

Despite his best efforts and multiple celebrity endorsements, Heath still does not have a job with IMPACT Wrestling. On the latest episode of IMPACT!, Heath and Rhino were jumped by Reno Scum – a hit put out by Hernandez in order to retrieve the roll of cash that was recently stolen from him in order to fund Heath’s latest PSA. After Rhino begged Scott D’amore for a tag team match between the two pairs, D’amore announced that the only way Heath would be allowed to be compete in an IMPACT Wrestling ring would be in an Unsanctioned match – and that’s exactly what’s going to happen. Don’t miss Heath team with his long-time friend Rhino against the devious duo of Reno Scum this Saturday at Victory Road.

Reigning X-Division Champion Rohit Raju introduces the first ever Defeat Rohit Challenge this Saturday on IMPACT Plus. At first, Rohit described this as an open challenge where anyone would be eligible to challenge him. After TJP immediately answered the call, Rohit unveiled the fine print – the Defeat Rohit Challenge is open to anyone who he has not already defended against. Has Rohit Raju bitten off more than he can chew or will the Desi Hitman find another way to escape with his X-Division Title intact? Find out at Victory Road.

