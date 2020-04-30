Kurt Angle vs Rockstar Spud: World Championship

Option C presented rising stars with one of the greatest opportunities to make a giant leap in their career. If you were reigning X-Division Champion, you could trade in your Title for a shot at the World Championship. But that’s all it was – a shot. If you lost, you left with absolutely nothing. It was an extremely high-risk situation but the prospect of leaving with the World Title was worth it. In this week’s feature Full Match, Rockstar Spud cashes in Option C for the biggest challenge of his life, as he battles Kurt Angle for the World Championship.

