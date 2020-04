Earlier tonight on IMPACT! the fun-loving Kylie Rae returned and scored an impressive victory over Cassandra Golden in Knockouts action. After the match, Kylie revealed in an interview that she has signed a long-term contract with IMPACT Wrestling. Welcome to IMPACT, Kylie Rae.

.@IamKylieRae is ready to be the very best like no one ever was in the Knockouts Division! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/sT6IdjUADc — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 1, 2020