Lockdown is Back

You asked for it and now, it’s finally happening. IMPACT Wrestling’s most dangerous event of the year, Lockdown, returns on Saturday, March 28th from Windsor, Canada’s St Clair College and will stream live around the world on IMPACT Plus.

BREAKING: The most dangerous event of the year returns.



Lockdown is coming to @StClairCollege on Saturday, March 28th LIVE on @IMPACTPlusApp in association with with @bcwonline!



Tickets are on sale Friday at 8am! https://t.co/tCPc2WiG57 pic.twitter.com/YrAVGFSJPZ — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 15, 2020

For newcomers to IMPACT Wrestling, Lockdown is an all-steel cage event. That’s right, each and every match will be contested inside the confines of a steel cage making for a night of danger, violence and even bloodshed. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tickets for this huge event go on sale this Friday at 8am ET and will be available here.

