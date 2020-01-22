Lucha Libre AAA Joins the Fight on IMPACT!

This Tuesday’s episode of IMPACT! will feature the stars of Lucha Libre AAA taking on the stars of IMPACT Wrestling in a series of match ups. Watch them all unfold at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch.

Daga & Dr Wagner Jr Take On Reno Scum in Tag Team Action

After watching the back of X-Division Champion Ace Austin for several weeks, Reno Scum re-shifts their focus to gaining momentum in IMPACT Wrestling’s tag team division. Their opponents will be none other than AAA legend Dr Wagner Jr and one of the fastest rising stars in IMPACT, Daga. Which team will get the job done in Mexico City?

Hard Hitting Bout on Tap Between Josh Alexander & Vikingo

Last week on IMPACT!, The North were seen bragging about their 2 on 1 victory over Willie Mack at Hard To Kill. This led to an altercation with Lucha Libre AAA’s Vikingo in the backstage area. Now, one half of the IMPACT Tag Team Champions Josh Alexander will take to the ring for singles action against Vikingo in what is sure to be an action-packed match up.

Rascalz, Pagano & Murder Clown Step Out of the Treehouse and Into the Ring

There are few more terrifying individuals in Lucha Libre AAA than Pagano and Murder Clown. What appeared to be a harmless session in the Treehouse last week on IMPACT!, turned into a trip that the Rascalz would never forget. This Tuesday, the fun and games will be over when Pagano and Murder Clown battle Dez & Wentz of the Rascalz with bragging rights and momentum on the line.