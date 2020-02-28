Meet Moose at Sports & Social Atlanta

Come meet Moose on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 12pm-1pm ET at Sports & Social Atlanta, a one-of-a-kind sports bar at Live! at the Battery Atlanta, steps away from the Coca-Cola Roxy. Moose will sign autographs and there will be ticket give-aways for the A-Town Beatdown on March 6-7 in Atlanta.

The official Post-IMPACT! After-Party will be held both nights at Sports & Social Atlanta, a one-of-a-kind sports bar at Live! at the Battery Atlanta, literally steps away from the entrance to the Coca-Cola Roxy. Meet IMPACT stars and unwind at Sports & Social Atlanta.



Tickets for A-Town Beatdown are available now.