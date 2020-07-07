Moose & Dreamer Clash for TNA World Heavyweight Championship

.@THETOMMYDREAMER went to the TNA Championship Committee and the TNA Director of Authority and he's going to face @TheMooseNation for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship at #Slammiversary! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/iEuVjsFs5p July 8, 2020

On July 18th at Slammiversary, the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose will defend his “title” against hardcore icon Tommy Dreamer and it will be contested under Old School Rules.

This match came about after Dreamer’s emotional, heartfelt speech recently on IMPACT! when he called Moose a waste of talent. Dreamer went on to say that just like in the NFL, Moose is a bust in pro wrestling and that’s why he awarded himself the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. What will happen when these two clash for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship at Slammiversary? Old School Rules can only mean one thing – total chaos!