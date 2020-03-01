Moose Lays Out Huge Challenge on Twitter

Over the weekend, Moose took to Twitter to lay out an enormous challenge to NFL stars Gary Barnidge and George Kittle.

I’m down what you think @gkittle46 — Gary Barnidge (@garybarnidge) February 29, 2020

I’m not sure they would be ready for our heat they can talk the talk not sure they can walk the walk. — Gary Barnidge (@garybarnidge) February 29, 2020

From what we can decipher, Moose would join forces with NFL star and longtime friend DeAngelo Williams to battle Barnidge and Kittle. This wouldn’t be the first time that Moose and Williams would compete as a team in IMPACT Wrestling as the two have had previous success, including a victory at Slammiversary 2017. Barnidge and Kittle seem interested in the proposal and only time will tell if this monumental bout comes to fruition.

